Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 2 days ago

Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021, in New York City. | Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

T he recent shakeup at CNN that is reimagining the network’s roster of on-air talent has drawn attention to the shrinking number of Black news anchors during the coveted prime-time TV broadcasting schedule among TV news stations.

The moves come amid concerns about the new direction being taken by CNN — long held as a liberal bastion covering liberal current events — as it hires more conservative personalities leading up the pivotal midterm elections.

Most recently, CNN moved Don Lemon from his eponymous show from 10 p.m. to midnight on weeknights to a revamped morning show that will team him with now-former White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and anchor Poppy Harlow.

While Lemon expressed gratitude and glee at having his show end, missing from the conversation has been any mention of what it means for the diversity of who delivers the news on TV when viewers are tuned in the most.

“I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me,” Lemon said in a statement about CNN’s new CEO whose personnel reshuffling has been accused of being “politically motivated.”

Lemon also insisted it was “time to shake things up,” according to a news article published by CNN itself.

However, critics see Lemon’s move to the morning as a demotion, especially considering the fact that the TV news “audience is the largest” during prime-time hours, according to data from Pew Research Center .

It was not immediately clear what CNN planned to do to replace “Don Lemon Tonight.”

Licht told the National Association Of Black Journalists (NABJ) during a phone call last Friday that he was “unequivocally considering” Black on-air talent for CNN’s new and unannounced prime-time lineup, but that is no guarantee of anything coming from a man who recently hired a man accused of Islamophobia.

NABJ President Dorothy Tucker encouraged CNN to replace Lemon’s prime-time slot with a Black journalist in part because she said, according to statistics , that “Black viewers are the largest ethnicity subscribing to cable programming.”

NABJ wants its members to be considered to replace Lemon.

“There is a large pool of highly qualified and highly visible Black journalists who could take Don Lemon’s or another prime-time slot to another level with whatever type of program CNN is considering,” NABJ Vice President-Broadcast Ken Lemon said.

But given Licht’s recent moves — including hiring John Miller, the former NYPD leader who lied under oath about the police department’s policies of surveilling Muslims post-9/11 — NABJ’s wishes may not be granted despite its stated optimism that it has “no reason to believe” Licht won’t consider adding more Black talent to the network’s prime-time coverage.

“I hope that CNN is watching the kind of backlash and the response to this hiring, and they should take very seriously the voices of the Muslim community because we are viewers too,” Shahana Hanif, a member of the New York City Council, told HuffPost last week. “We too want objective news.” Hanif said Miller now has “a position that will give him a broader impact to an outlet that many of us trust.”

In another telling move, Licht ordered CNN on-air talent to stop using the phrase “the big lie” to describe former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine democracy by pushing debunked conspiracy theories about nonexistent election fraud in 2020, according to Mediaite . Such an edict could appear to be sympathetic to Trump, who is on the verge of being criminally indicted for those same lies to which CNN anchors are now forbidden from explicitly referring.

Licht is also pushing for CNN to have “more conservative guests,” according to former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who penned an op-ed for the Guardian voicing “concern” about the network’s latest moves.

The combination of the above has prompted social media calls to boycott CNN.

Lemon’s move to the morning leaves just MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid as the lone Black prime-time cable news anchor.

That all could change as the Black News Channel gets revamped by new owner Byron Allen, or if CNN decides to keep a Black presence in Don Lemon’s soon-to-be former prime-time slot.

The post Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 34

Robert Brown
2d ago

Simply CNN'S affirmative action experiment failed. It's hard to keep viewers when their hosts have a lower IQ then their who watch that crap

Reply
22
Jay Ell
2d ago

🤡nn's "new direction"...Yeah, a direction taken and not by choice. All these idiots are getting FIRED because the world is fed-up with their BS💩💩💩💩💩💩💩🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Reply
9
Chubby Cox
2d ago

It’s not a race issue; it’s a competence issue. Hire competent African-Americans. Problem solved.

Reply(1)
30
Related
RadarOnline

Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues

CNN CEO Chris Licht has his eyes set on Kasie Hunt to take over Don Lemon’s primetime slot — the latest move in the shakeup at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that Hunt is being favored by Licht to take over the 10 PM ET slot.“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing

It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
CELEBRITIES
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Dorothy Tucker
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Poppy Harlow
Popculture

Don Lemon Loses Primetime Spot After On-Air Expletives Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Shakeup

Don Lemon will no longer be on primetime on CNN. Instead, the 58-year-old is reportedly set to usher in a new morning news program as the network continues to undergo changes amid its parent company's merger. The move comes after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which Lemon blasted a Republican commentator earlier this month. It was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 as CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – makes more shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Per Licht's statement, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins will join Lemon when the new program debuts later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
RadarOnline

NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired

NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
The List

New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show

Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
POTUS
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
POTUS
