ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Totaled vehicles in deadly crash arrive at courthouse

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Jm4_0i4kJCmL00
The remains of a gray Ford Explorer and a white Ford pickup are displayed outside the courthouse for the jury Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for an intoxicated manslaughter case under trial in the 404th state District court at the Cameron County Courthouse. Allegedly Jose Junior Lincoln struck and killed Minerva Partida, 51, and her 27-year-old daughter, Ashley with his truck while driving drunk on July 13, 2020, in Harlingen. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Two vehicles involved in a deadly crash that left two Harlingen women dead arrived Wednesday morning at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville.

The involuntary intoxication manslaughter trial of Jose Junior Lincoln is underway in 404th state District Court before Judge Ricardo M. Adobatti.

Authorities said Lincoln was the driver of the white truck that crashed into the grey SUV Minerva Partida and her daughter were in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Re0K3_0i4kJCmL00
The two vehicles involved in a deadly crash that left two Harlingen women dead arrived Wednesday morning at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville. (Laura Martinez/The Brownsville Herald)

The women died instantly, according to officials.

Harlingen police said Lincoln was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Lincoln’s defense attorney said he was not intoxicated and that it was just a “tragic accident.”

Lincoln is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 4

John Martinez
4d ago

this idiot hit them so hard they died instantly, of course that's a big boy truck f350 hopefully the jury gets it right

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Driver To Be Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash

A driver is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and assault in the death of a passenger and for injuries suffered by two people in another vehicle in n apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton. The Texas DPS says the person facing the charges was behind the wheel of a...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line. […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, TX
Harlingen, TX
Cars
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Cars
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

‘Grabbed a gun and started firing it’: Detention officer arrested by deputies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A detention officer was charged this week with alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a review of witness testimony and surveillance video, authorities said. The detention officer was identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Garcia, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza’s department. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

20-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Harlingen

The Harlingen police Major Crimes Unit is working to turn up a suspect who stabbed a man to death early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a neighborhood near Findley Drive and Lozano Street, and found 20-year-old Jonathan Erevia on the ground. Erevia had been stabbed several times and died after being taken to the hospital.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court
KRGV

McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in McAllen Sunday morning, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. At approximately 6:39 a.m., McAllen police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Ware Road and State Highway 107. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle...
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen police identify suspect in store robbery investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are seeking help to find a man wanted for a robbery last month. Police responded to a convenience store robbery at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the 200 block of E. Highway 83. McAllen police identified Ricardo Villarreal, 38, as the suspect,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hospitalized driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a crash that left a passenger dead, authorities announced late Saturday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the deadly two-car crash that happened at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRGV

Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing

A 20-year-old man died Saturday after he was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Harlingen police. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found the man, identified as Jonathan Erevia, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting

Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man found on roof after woman stabbed in face, neck

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elsa police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman several times in the face and neck. In the search for the suspect, police found him “on the roof of a residence,” police said. Officers talked him off the roof and he was taken into custody. Benito Gonzalez, 41, was arrested […]
ELSA, TX
KRGV

Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen. An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation. On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900...
HARLINGEN, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
4K+
Followers
89
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy