Totaled vehicles in deadly crash arrive at courthouse

The remains of a gray Ford Explorer and a white Ford pickup are displayed outside the courthouse for the jury Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for an intoxicated manslaughter case under trial in the 404th state District court at the Cameron County Courthouse. Allegedly Jose Junior Lincoln struck and killed Minerva Partida, 51, and her 27-year-old daughter, Ashley with his truck while driving drunk on July 13, 2020, in Harlingen. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

Two vehicles involved in a deadly crash that left two Harlingen women dead arrived Wednesday morning at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville.

The involuntary intoxication manslaughter trial of Jose Junior Lincoln is underway in 404th state District Court before Judge Ricardo M. Adobatti.

Authorities said Lincoln was the driver of the white truck that crashed into the grey SUV Minerva Partida and her daughter were in.

The two vehicles involved in a deadly crash that left two Harlingen women dead arrived Wednesday morning at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville. (Laura Martinez/The Brownsville Herald)

The women died instantly, according to officials.

Harlingen police said Lincoln was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Lincoln’s defense attorney said he was not intoxicated and that it was just a “tragic accident.”

Lincoln is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter.

This is a developing story.