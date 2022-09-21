Read full article on original website
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Stewart's Shops offering free coffee on National Coffee Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29, and Stewart's Shops has something brewing!. From noon to close on Thursday, Stewart’s Shops will be offering free hot coffee in any size. Visitors can enjoy their favorite flavors, like Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, or Pumpkin Spice. The...
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
CNY community comes together for13th annual Winston Gaskin walk for health and wellness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Members of the Syracuse community came together to participate in the 13th annual Winston Gaskin walk for health and wellness. The event took place at Kirk Park in Syracuse around parts of the Onondaga Creed walk. The event was sponsored by the organization 100 Black Men...
Lake effect rain impacting parts of CNY and NNY over the next few days
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The end of the weekend ended with lots of clouds and occasional rain on Sunday. Monday will feature similar weather due to an area of low pressure still nearby here in the Northeastern U.S. In the wake of this latest area of low pressure will be some colder...
Food Inflation doesn't stop a good old fashion tailgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nothing says Football without a good old fashioned Tailgate and that's exactly what Mark Cupelo his family and friends planned to do. Cupelo, a huge Syracuse Orange fan holds a tailgate every home game where CNY neighbors can all go to enjoy each others company before routing for the football team.
Central New Yorkers living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, FL — Floridan's are spending the week gearing up for Hurricane Ian making it's way towards the coast. Originally from Central New York, Dennis Honeywell moved to Sarasota, Florida with his daughter about 10 years ago. No stranger to the tropical weather conditions, Honeywell is doing what he...
Gardening Update: Moving plants indoor with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features moving plants indoor in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
After the coldest day since April, parts of CNY have the threat for season's first frost
As we have been telling you this entire week, Friday easily became the coldest high temperature day in nearly 5 months! The high temperature today was only 55 degrees. The last time Syracuse did not reach 60 degrees was on April 30th when the high was 58 degrees. On April 29th, it was even more similar to Friday with a high of 53 degrees.
First official weekend of fall will feel like it!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the first official weekend of fall! Fall officially began at 9:04pm on Thursday, September 22nd. After a cool past couple days, the weather will still feel like fall through the weekend. This cooler air stays over us because of a coastal system to our east, drawing...
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23
SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair
Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
The tropics continue to be active
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The tropics are staying busy during this statistically most active time of any given hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Our latest named tropical system is Tropical Storm Ian. Here are the latest numbers on Ian as of 11 PM EST Sunday evening:. -Located about 390 miles southeast...
AAA: National average gas price jump 5 cents as state, CNY prices drop again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.74, a drop of 12 cents compared to last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.73, up 5 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $3.68, down 10 cents since last Monday.
14-year-old, two others shot on South Ave. in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 14-year old boy and two other men were shot on Syracuse's south side Sunday afternoon according to Syracuse Police. Police say they were called to South Avenue around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old male shot...
2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's event dedicated to care, support and research
Syracuse, NY — More than 6 million people in Americans are living with Alzheimer's. It's a degenerative brain disease which impacts a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. Symptoms from disease can be so severe they can interfere with daily tasks and make difficult for a person to communicate and in the most severe cases some may have to completely depend on other for care.
