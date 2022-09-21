As we have been telling you this entire week, Friday easily became the coldest high temperature day in nearly 5 months! The high temperature today was only 55 degrees. The last time Syracuse did not reach 60 degrees was on April 30th when the high was 58 degrees. On April 29th, it was even more similar to Friday with a high of 53 degrees.

