Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Stewart's Shops offering free coffee on National Coffee Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29, and Stewart's Shops has something brewing!. From noon to close on Thursday, Stewart’s Shops will be offering free hot coffee in any size. Visitors can enjoy their favorite flavors, like Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, or Pumpkin Spice. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Food Inflation doesn't stop a good old fashion tailgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nothing says Football without a good old fashioned Tailgate and that's exactly what Mark Cupelo his family and friends planned to do. Cupelo, a huge Syracuse Orange fan holds a tailgate every home game where CNY neighbors can all go to enjoy each others company before routing for the football team.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, FL — Floridan's are spending the week gearing up for Hurricane Ian making it's way towards the coast. Originally from Central New York, Dennis Honeywell moved to Sarasota, Florida with his daughter about 10 years ago. No stranger to the tropical weather conditions, Honeywell is doing what he...
SARASOTA, FL
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Moving plants indoor with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features moving plants indoor in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
cnycentral.com

First official weekend of fall will feel like it!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the first official weekend of fall! Fall officially began at 9:04pm on Thursday, September 22nd. After a cool past couple days, the weather will still feel like fall through the weekend. This cooler air stays over us because of a coastal system to our east, drawing...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 23

SYRACUSE — Fun night in the world of Section III high school football. Our Connors & Ferris Friday Night Lights show includes highlights from Westhill/Cortland, Solvay/Cazenovia and Fowler/Fulton.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Some wet weather returns to CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a dry first half of this weekend in CNY it appears some occasional wet weather will impact your Sunday off and on. The area of high pressure that kept us all rain-free on Saturday is in the process of sliding to our south and east. As this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man killed in train accident near Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A person is dead following a train collision in Syracuse on Saturday, September 24th. According to Syracuse Police it happened around 5 p.m. within a restricted portion of the tracks on Harborside Drive near Park Street. Upon arrival officers say they found an adult who had...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair

Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

The tropics continue to be active

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The tropics are staying busy during this statistically most active time of any given hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Our latest named tropical system is Tropical Storm Ian. Here are the latest numbers on Ian as of 11 PM EST Sunday evening:. -Located about 390 miles southeast...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price jump 5 cents as state, CNY prices drop again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.74, a drop of 12 cents compared to last Monday. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.73, up 5 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $3.68, down 10 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

14-year-old, two others shot on South Ave. in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 14-year old boy and two other men were shot on Syracuse's south side Sunday afternoon according to Syracuse Police. Police say they were called to South Avenue around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. When police arrived, they found the 14-year-old male shot...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's event dedicated to care, support and research

Syracuse, NY — More than 6 million people in Americans are living with Alzheimer's. It's a degenerative brain disease which impacts a person's memory, thinking, and behavior. Symptoms from disease can be so severe they can interfere with daily tasks and make difficult for a person to communicate and in the most severe cases some may have to completely depend on other for care.
SYRACUSE, NY

