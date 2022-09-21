ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Biggest takeaways for the feds in Maggie Haberman's Trump book

There are 3,300+ words in The Atlantic's adaptation of Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" — out a week from tomorrow. The big picture: These are the ones that will get the most attention from the Department of Justice....
POTUS
Axios

Cheney will do "whatever it takes" to prevent a Trump 2024 nomination

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed this weekend to do "whatever it takes" to prevent former President Trump from securing the GOP nomination in 2024. Why it matters: Cheney, whose outward criticism of the former president has made her a pariah in the Republican Party, said during the Texas Tribune Festival that she will leave the GOP if Trump wins the nomination.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Ag#Ag#The Trump Organization
Axios

Wisconsin GOP speaker sues Jan. 6 committee, asks to block subpoena

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Sunday filed a lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee after receiving a subpoena calling him to testify before the committee Monday morning. Driving the news: In a letter dated Friday, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote that the committee wished to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

GOP Sen. Barrasso: Trump can't declassify documents by thinking about it

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on ABC's "This Week" disagreed with Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it. Why it matters: Barrasso, the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is one of several GOP senators to criticize the former president for his comments, while others have sidestepped questions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Republicans pull ads from Ohio Trump district

House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Trump to Maggie Haberman: I ran for fame

Former President Trump reflects on his presidency and the question he gets asked more than any other: "If you had it to do again, would you have done it?" in an Atlantic excerpt from journalist Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Driving point: "'The answer is, yeah, I think so....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

These are the GOP election deniers on Michigan's ballot

Michigan is among 25 states that will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Scoop: White House prepares for post-midterm turnover

The White House is launching a talent search to be ready for turnover in President Biden's cabinet and other senior administration roles after the 2022 midterm elections. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has tapped former administration officials Jeff Zients and Natalie Quillian to help oversee a wide talent search effort outside the administration to bring in new talent, an administration official told Axios.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

White House announces $1.5 billion to curb opioid crisis

The Biden administration is giving $1.5 billion in funding to states and territories to help curb the U.S. opioid crisis, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Deaths from overdoses hit a new record of more than 107,000 throughout the 12-month period ending in December 2021, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
POTUS
Axios

Anonymous DHS employees call on Biden to fire inspector general

A group of anonymous employees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging President Biden to fire DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. Why it matters: Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been swept up in controversy since facing allegations of a cover-up in his office's investigation into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages. Several Democrats have called on him to step down from his position.
POTUS
Axios

Biden to host France's Macron for first state visit of his admin

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a state visit on Dec. 1, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed at a press briefing Monday. Why it matters: This will be the first formal state dinner hosted by...
POTUS
Axios

U.S. gives Ukraine $457 million in civilian security aid

The U.S. will give Ukraine $457 million in aid to help support its law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Russia's invasion of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Why it matters: Part of the new assistance will go toward the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate...
POLITICS
Axios

Special master will force Trump to "put up or shut up" : Ex-DOJ official

Sarah Isgur, a former senior official in the Department of Justice, says the special master in former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents case is challenging him to "put up or shut up" regarding some of the public statements he's made. Why it matters: Isgur's comments on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday,...
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy