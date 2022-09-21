ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Sayreville, NJ
Rock 104.1

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pumpkin Spice#Great Pumpkin#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Cheerios#Nissin Cup Noodles
Rock 104.1

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October

Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Rock 104.1

New Jersey Has a Military Base — Get Over the Noise!

If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
FORT DIX, NJ
Rock 104.1

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rock 104.1

Back to School Brings New Health Threat in NJ, and Its Not COVID

Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
EDUCATION
Rock 104.1

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Rock 104.1

Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey

One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy