Read full article on original website
Related
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. At the Shore. Current conditions and...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
When Will Fall Foliage Reach Its Peak In New Jersey In 2022?
On September 22nd at 9:40 PM, we officially kick off the Fall season in New Jersey. While some may be bummed that colder temperatures are on the way, Autumn is a beautiful season filled with Instagram worthy backdrops. Plus, does anyone else love raking a pile of leaves to then...
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
Ultimate Guide to Spooky Attractions in South Jersey This Halloween
Spooky season is upon us! And whether you like to keep your celebrations low-key with a hayride or having the living daylights scared out of you, we've put together your ultimate guide for spooky and haunted attractions in South Jersey this Halloween. Whether you're in the mood for something frightening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October
Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
New Jersey Has a Military Base — Get Over the Noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Back to School Brings New Health Threat in NJ, and Its Not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Mays Landing, NJ Man’s Touching Encounter with Kidney Donor Who Saved His Life
A Mays Landing, New Jersey man was dying until a complete stranger living hundreds of miles away gave him a new lease on life. Now, the two have been united. Roy McIntosh's future looked bleak after a taxing fight with COVID-19 weakened his kidneys, eventually leading to dialysis treatments. The...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0