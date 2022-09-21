Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
WCIA
Race day festival at Charleston Square
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
wmay.com
Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
dailyeasternnews.com
THROUGH THE LENS: Tour De Charleston
Bikers raced throughout rural and residential Charleston Saturday morning during the Tour De Charleston, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The race started at 7:55 in the morning with two different start times, ten minutes apart; racers were able to choose between three different races a 12.5 mile, 25 mile or a 100 km race.
Accidental fire displaces one person
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Mattoon mayor: Dispensary vote isn’t over
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Mattoon’s mayor Rick Hall said the conversation around a new marijuana dispensary isn’t over yet, and the topic could be back on the table in a few months. It comes after city council voted it down on Tuesday night. Hall said one of the main concerns was the location, but he […]
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
37 Years Ago: First Farm Aid Held in Champaign, Ill.
Thirty-seven years ago today, on Sept. 22, 1985, the very first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Ill. Farm Aid, hosted by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, was created after Bob Dylan said during Live Aid, which raised money for Ethiopian farmers during the famine, "Wouldn’t it be great if we did something for our own farmers right here in America?" The inaugural event was held at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium, with Dylan, BB King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Billy Joel and Tom Petty among the list of performers. More than 80,000 people attended, kicking off an annual event that has, as of 2020, raised nearly $60 million.
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
Hospitals offering free mammograms in October
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month. The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a […]
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
Comments / 0