Thirty-seven years ago today, on Sept. 22, 1985, the very first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Ill. Farm Aid, hosted by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, was created after Bob Dylan said during Live Aid, which raised money for Ethiopian farmers during the famine, "Wouldn’t it be great if we did something for our own farmers right here in America?" The inaugural event was held at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium, with Dylan, BB King, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Billy Joel and Tom Petty among the list of performers. More than 80,000 people attended, kicking off an annual event that has, as of 2020, raised nearly $60 million.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO