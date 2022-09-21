Read full article on original website
Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT
Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
Daniels “exceeded expectations” in first three games
Graham Harrell knew he was getting a smart player, but JT Daniels is still impressing the OC. WVU’s coaching staff is quite happy with its new quarterback. JT Daniels continued his strong start as a Mountaineer in WVU’s passer, tossing for 174 yards and a touchdown in just under two quarters against Towson. That brings his season total up to 743 yards and six touchdowns.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday. Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.
