Lawrenceville, VA

Emporia’s Bobby Wrenn touts SVCC

LAWRENCEVILLE – Bobby Wrenn’s love for Southside Virginia Community College and the Foundation are evident. He was the guest speaker recently at the Lawrenceville Rotary Club and talked about SVCC and his work with the Foundation. Wrenn shared how he received the invitation to speak. “I am delighted...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth

On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
EMPORIA, VA
Wood donates book to Brunswick and Emporia libraries

LAWRENCEVILLE – Virginia author Francis Eugene Wood recently donated two books to the Brunswick County Library and the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia, Virginia. Francis began writing professionally in 1980 when his first article titled “Hunting Dove Solo” appeared in “Sports Afield” magazine. After publishing many articles in his favorite outdoor magazine and winning a national writing prize for an article submitted to Outdoor Life magazine entitled Deet’s Last Turkey Hunt, Francis turned his attention to the writing of books.
EMPORIA, VA
Greensville County college student named Farm Bureau Ambassador

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation named Makayla Bryant of Emporia its 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Ambassador Aug. 27 at the organization’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference in Harrisonburg. The Farm Bureau Ambassador program recognizes young adults for their interest and achievements in agriculture and provides an opportunity to serve as...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Fruitland gym rallying around Parkside teen injured in a car accident

FRUITLAND, Del.-A community is coming together to support a Parkside teen who was injured in a car accident. Beach Bounders Gymnastics is hosting a fundraiser to support Cora Shue. She’s been a member of the gym for more than 10 years. Cora started as an athlete and competitor and moved her way to becoming an employee. To raise money for her, Beach Bounders will have an open gym event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 22 and then a tumbling clinic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day.
FRUITLAND, MD
Fire guts school bus

AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Emporia-Greensville Humane Society hosting semiannual Boston Butt sale

On Friday, Oct. 7 the EGHS hosts its 28th semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $40 for the slow-cooked pork and $45 with the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot...
EMPORIA, VA
Early voting opens in Virginia; same-day registration new this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia voters can cast their ballots for the November election starting Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can submit absentee ballots by mail or in person at their local registrar’s office, commonly referred to as early voting. No application or reason is necessary to vote early. Some jurisdictions may have additional satellite locations, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival Parade route released

If you are participating in the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, please remember to follow the designated parade route entrance. If there are others in your group, please make them aware of how they too should enter the parade route as described below. No one will be able to enter at Laurel.
EMPORIA, VA
