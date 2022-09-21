FRUITLAND, Del.-A community is coming together to support a Parkside teen who was injured in a car accident. Beach Bounders Gymnastics is hosting a fundraiser to support Cora Shue. She’s been a member of the gym for more than 10 years. Cora started as an athlete and competitor and moved her way to becoming an employee. To raise money for her, Beach Bounders will have an open gym event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 22 and then a tumbling clinic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day.

FRUITLAND, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO