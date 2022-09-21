Read full article on original website
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons
Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia’s Bobby Wrenn touts SVCC
LAWRENCEVILLE – Bobby Wrenn’s love for Southside Virginia Community College and the Foundation are evident. He was the guest speaker recently at the Lawrenceville Rotary Club and talked about SVCC and his work with the Foundation. Wrenn shared how he received the invitation to speak. “I am delighted...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth
On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Wood donates book to Brunswick and Emporia libraries
LAWRENCEVILLE – Virginia author Francis Eugene Wood recently donated two books to the Brunswick County Library and the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia, Virginia. Francis began writing professionally in 1980 when his first article titled “Hunting Dove Solo” appeared in “Sports Afield” magazine. After publishing many articles in his favorite outdoor magazine and winning a national writing prize for an article submitted to Outdoor Life magazine entitled Deet’s Last Turkey Hunt, Francis turned his attention to the writing of books.
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County college student named Farm Bureau Ambassador
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation named Makayla Bryant of Emporia its 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Ambassador Aug. 27 at the organization’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference in Harrisonburg. The Farm Bureau Ambassador program recognizes young adults for their interest and achievements in agriculture and provides an opportunity to serve as...
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
‘It feels unbelieveable’: Henrico woman wins Lottery game jackpot after practicing online on demo mode
Henrico resident, Susan Disse, often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, but this time she decided to give it a shot for real.
WMDT.com
Fruitland gym rallying around Parkside teen injured in a car accident
FRUITLAND, Del.-A community is coming together to support a Parkside teen who was injured in a car accident. Beach Bounders Gymnastics is hosting a fundraiser to support Cora Shue. She’s been a member of the gym for more than 10 years. Cora started as an athlete and competitor and moved her way to becoming an employee. To raise money for her, Beach Bounders will have an open gym event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 22 and then a tumbling clinic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts school bus
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville Humane Society hosting semiannual Boston Butt sale
On Friday, Oct. 7 the EGHS hosts its 28th semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $40 for the slow-cooked pork and $45 with the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Early voting opens in Virginia; same-day registration new this year
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia voters can cast their ballots for the November election starting Friday, Sept. 23. Voters can submit absentee ballots by mail or in person at their local registrar’s office, commonly referred to as early voting. No application or reason is necessary to vote early. Some jurisdictions may have additional satellite locations, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Elections.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival Parade route released
If you are participating in the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, please remember to follow the designated parade route entrance. If there are others in your group, please make them aware of how they too should enter the parade route as described below. No one will be able to enter at Laurel.
WGMD Radio
Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Woman
Seaford Police Department have issued a Gold Alert for 65-year-old Ellen Barb of Seaford. Attempts to contact or locate Barb have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Barb was last seen on August 31. Barb is white, approximately 5’07” tall and 135 pounds, with...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
MILLSBORO, De.-Whether you want to sit down and stay awhile or on the go, Capriotti’s in Millsboro has you covered. Capriottis is located at 25938 Plaza Drive UNIT 5 in Millsboro. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
