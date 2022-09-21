Multiple fire crews were called back out to the Conemaugh Power Plant on Sunday as a fire last week rekindled. Indiana County 911 sent Black Lick, Clyde, Bolivar, New Florence, Fairfield Township and Armagh fire departments back to the power plant at 10:33 AM for a rekindle of a fire in a coal silo on Power Plant Road in West Wheatfield Township. The original fire was at 6:15 PM on September 20th. Multiple fire crews from Westmoreland and Indiana Counties were brought to the silo for original fire. Keystone Conemaugh officials said that the root cause of the fire was under investigation and the incident did not cause any significant damage or affect plant operations.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO