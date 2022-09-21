ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nctripping.com

How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Things to do in the Triad this season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455. https://mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch/. Piedmont Triad Farmers'...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro music teacher awarded 'Teacher of the Year' at New York gala

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Davis Cahill was awarded the first annual Teacher of the Year Award at the Lang Lang International Music Foundation Gala Wednesday night. Cahill is a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Greensboro. Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice hosted the Lang Lang International Music...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Pets & Animals
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greensboro College#Medicine#Red Panda#The Donkey Doctor#The Science Center
jocoreport.com

Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
SMITHFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant

WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
FOX8 News

Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
SALISBURY, NC
cbs17

Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy