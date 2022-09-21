Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
nctripping.com
How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
wfmynews2.com
Things to do in the Triad this season
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455. https://mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch/. Piedmont Triad Farmers'...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro music teacher awarded 'Teacher of the Year' at New York gala
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Davis Cahill was awarded the first annual Teacher of the Year Award at the Lang Lang International Music Foundation Gala Wednesday night. Cahill is a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Greensboro. Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice hosted the Lang Lang International Music...
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Kernersville woman restarts program honoring vets with flight to DC
COLFAX, N.C. — Alison Huber of Kernersville is one of this year's Salute to Heroes honorees for her work as executive director of Triad Honor Flight, an organization that arranges flights for local veterans to monuments and memorials in and around Washington D.C. dedicated to military service, free of charge.
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
WRAL
Orange County High students get sick after eating snack
Two students were taken to the hospital after eating a snack at Orange County High School on Thursday. The school did not provide the snack.
WXII 12
A place to call home: She lived in foster care until she couldn’t and is now making a difference
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A statewide, youth-led association made up of people ages 14 to 24 years old who have lived in foster care, a group home, or mental health placement, is looking to expand its footprint with a new chapter in Forsyth County. SaySo stands for Strong Able...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
cbs17
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
Man charged for killing sister at Patio Place in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Marlin Murray, 39, charged with second degree murder for the death of his sister, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrived at Patio Place around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting. Police found Latosha Murray, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound....
