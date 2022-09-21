The SNP has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to match Scotland’s Just Transition Fund in order to secure thousands of jobs in the North East.The party says it is time for the UK Government to “step up to the mark” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that a failure to do so is “extremely reckless”.The fund – a £500 million 10-year commitment from the Scottish Government – seeks to ensure oil and gas workers in the North East and Moray can transition into jobs in the renewables sector.The SNP previously called for Westminster to match the ambition upon the fund’s...

