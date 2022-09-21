Read full article on original website
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund
The SNP has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to match Scotland’s Just Transition Fund in order to secure thousands of jobs in the North East.The party says it is time for the UK Government to “step up to the mark” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that a failure to do so is “extremely reckless”.The fund – a £500 million 10-year commitment from the Scottish Government – seeks to ensure oil and gas workers in the North East and Moray can transition into jobs in the renewables sector.The SNP previously called for Westminster to match the ambition upon the fund’s...
