Rochester, MN

KROC News

Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Seized from Rochester Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Law enforcement seized pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in a raid at a hotel in Rochester. 29-year-old Coby McKinley and 41-year-old Venus Melendez are each facing four felony first-degree drug possession charges as a result of a search warrant executed Thursday. The criminal complaint says authorities seized 17 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of meth from a hotel in northwest Rochester, amounts that indicate an intent to sell.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very little information has been released, but Rochester Police say a pedestrian was apparently struck and killed by a train near downtown Rochester Saturday night. A statement issued Sunday evening indicates a law enforcement dispatcher received a report of a train striking a pedestrian on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man convicted of machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A jury has found a man accused of a machete rampage guilty. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25 of Rochester, has been convicted of three counts of second-degree assault. He was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester. Investigators say Maani...
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for gas station gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered to five felonies over a shooting outside a gas station. Lionell Bailey, 39 of Rochester, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, drive-by-shooting, second-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Man Caught With Meth, LSD, and Gun Sentenced

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to probation for a pair of first-degree drug convictions. 50-year-old David Gorman was given a stayed 128-month prison sentence that could be imposed if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. Gorham earlier entered guilty pleas to the first-degree charges involving the sale of drugs through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 6 other felony drug charges and a charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Body of 25-year-old man found near Rochester train tracks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say they found a dead body near Rochester train tracks Saturday night. RPD says they received a call at 11:30 pm about a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the tracks near Broadway Ave. N and Civic Center Drive Northeast. RPD, the Canadian...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Accused of Barricading Himself in Arrest Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has referred two charges for obstructing the legal process to the county attorney against a Rochester man with three active arrest warrants. Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies went to a residence in the 3,200 block of Pinewood Rd. Southeast...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Person found dead on train tracks in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A person was found dead after being hit by a train over the weekend. According to the Rochester Police Department, dispatch received a report Saturday, at 11:30 p.m., of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the tracks near Broadway Ave N and Civic Center Dr. NE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty. Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March...
KAAL-TV

Rochester man identified as victim of Minneapolis homicide

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday morning near Loring Park in Minneapolis. Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28, from Rochester, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. Minneapolis police were called to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
KAAL-TV

Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
Southern Minnesota News

Woman killed in Waseca house fire

A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
WASECA, MN

