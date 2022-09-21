Cn2 Digital Dashboard

Read full article on original website
CN2 Today – Touch Down Tailgating Ideas with Southern Salads
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – ‘Tis the season for football and we are talking with Southern Salads in Rock Hill to help you with making game day a success!. Southern Salads in Rock Hill shares some tailgating food options that are nothing less than shareable. So, put on your game-face on – it’s time to feast!
Fall Fun Now Open at Hall Family Farm
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of the year for pumpkins, hay rides, corn maze fun, cider and outdoor fun! Hall Family Farm is now open and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!. Click above for full story.
CN2 News Tonight: Two Deputies Are Home Recovering, Bethel Shelter Move and Frustrated School Leaders
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are home and doing good today after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl yesterday after a traffic stop. Tri-County School leaders once again frustrated with social media rumors. The Lancaster County School District says Thursday there were 186 kids...
Stewart Law Game of the Week Fort Mill Vs. York
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Tonight’s Game of the week the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets take on the York Cougars in the Bob Jones Stadium. This week’s matchup could be another nail biter like last week’s game where everyone hung onto their seats. You can...
York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job. Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed. They...
