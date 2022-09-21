Owen Ensign Foulds, a graduate of Sevastopol High School, is the 2022 recipient of the $2,500 Northern Sky Werner & Sue Krause Scholarship. He’s majoring in musical theater at UW-Milwaukee, with his sights set on a professional acting career. Ensign Foulds has participated in theater both at school and within the community, including with Door Shakespeare and Third Avenue PlayWorks. He has been cast in lead roles, has had featured solos and has earned recognition for both his theater and band accomplishments.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO