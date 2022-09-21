Read full article on original website
A “very well-loved” copy of Forever by Judy Blume traveled through Juno Dawson’s sixth grade class, “like a secret little thing, passed under the desk,” she says. “By 11 years old, we’d started to put together the birds and the bees, but here it was spelled out so sensitively. It felt really truthful; a lot of Judy Blume’s stuff did. The fact that I’m remembering it now, 30 years later—it left quite an impression.”
Owen Ensign Foulds, a graduate of Sevastopol High School, is the 2022 recipient of the $2,500 Northern Sky Werner & Sue Krause Scholarship. He’s majoring in musical theater at UW-Milwaukee, with his sights set on a professional acting career. Ensign Foulds has participated in theater both at school and within the community, including with Door Shakespeare and Third Avenue PlayWorks. He has been cast in lead roles, has had featured solos and has earned recognition for both his theater and band accomplishments.
September will never not mean back to school, and back to the stacks of serious literary fiction. Which is not to say that the books on offer this season are the eat-your-vegetables answer to summer's sunny beach-tote rush: Starting this month, bold new works from familiar superstars (Elizabeth Strout, Celeste Ng, even a twofer from Cormac McCarthy) will share shelf space with a spate of exciting next-gen voices (Jonathan Escoffery, S.E. Boyd).
