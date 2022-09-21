Read full article on original website
Behind the Meaning of the Kids’ Song “Down By the Bay” by Raffi
Everyone enjoys a little nonsense. From parents to kids, the idea of, say, a bear combing his hair or a spider sipping cider is smile-inducing. What’s more, when performed by the classic songwriter and singer, Raffi, the exercise is made that much more enjoyable. Here, we will dive into...
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
The FADER
Song You Need: SiR bursts with joy on “Nothing Even Matters”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. On 2019’s Chasing Summer, SiR looked inward for darker and emotionally rich stories to tell. He’s stressed that his music doesn’t tell his “exact truth,” since he wants certain things to remain private, but on songs like “John Redcorn,” where he crumbles under the weight of unrequited love, and “Still Blue,” it’s hard not to wonder where the truth starts to melt into fiction. SiR’s confessional style is detailed, but not overbearing, offering a warm and vulnerable perspective that’s in search of understanding rather than serving his own hedonism. In OkayPlayer’s September cover story, SiR talked about his intention to maintain the same transparency he’s had on his upcoming album. “It was my therapy almost, because I had nothing else to do,” he said. “All I had was music and my home life.”
The FADER
Song You Need: Quadeca pushes himself on “Born Yesterday”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For most of the last few years, the YouTube personality-to-musician pipeline has been as toxic as any oil-bearing one. Lily-white diss tracks, grating novelty songs, and SoundCloud rap wannabees sans danger made ignoring the entire crop of “artists” a reasonable proposition. Then, Joji changed things. Initially known to the public as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy, George Kusunoki Miller transitioned from grating internet humorist to bona fide star: He’s played Coachella and a string of sold-out concerts. His 2020 album Nectar featured Yves Tumor, Omar Apollo, and Lil Yachty. And his latest single “Glimpse of Us“ has peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The FADER
Kid Cudi shares new song “Willing To Trust” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Kid Cudi has dropped a new, Ty Dolla $ign-featuring cut called “Willing To Trust,” the second single from his forthcoming TV series and tenth studio LP. Entergalactic premieres on Netflix September 30, and its accompanying album goes live no digital streaming platforms the same day. It takes its name from the ninth track of the Cleveland rapper/actor/director debut studio release, 2009’s Man On the Moon: The End of the Day. He shared a trailer for the multimedia project, confirmed its release date, and put out its lead offering, “Do What I Want,” back in June.
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Cops called to Madonna’s music video shoot after receiving noise complaints
Madonna’s music video shoot with Dominican rapper Tokischa came to an unexpected halt Monday night when the cops arrived in an attempt to shut it down, Page Six has exclusively learned. A source told us that the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was filming for her upcoming track with Tokischa, titled “Hung Up,” and car speakers playing music created “loudness and craziness” that apparently disturbed multiple neighbors. NYPD exclusively confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that at approximately 11:39 p.m. ET the night prior, they received “several” noise complaints at the location of the shoot. However, the police spokesperson noted that the “condition was...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
The FADER
Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian, admits Sway had the answer in new GMA interview
ABC's Good Morning America teased an interview with Kanye West on Thursday morning's episode. The clips, which were shared on social media and at Good Morning America's website, cover West's relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his feuds with Adidas and Gap, and his future political ambitions. The full interview A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting will air on Thursday, September 22 at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Hear Wet Leg Rework ‘Convincing,’ Cover Ashnikko’s ‘Daisy’ for ‘Spotify Singles’
Fresh off performing at Life Is Beautiful, Wet Leg have reworked their debut album track “Convincing” and covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” for the British duo’s new Spotify Singles session. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers originally recorded “Convincing” along with the rest of their acclaimed debut LP, but in the band’s non-stop touring since then, the song — the lone track featuring Chambers on vocals — has taken on another life onstage; the Spotify session captures the track’s “shapeshift.” “Most of our album was written in the depths of 2020, and right up to April 2021 when we went into the studio,” Wet...
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
The FADER
SG Lewis shares new songs “Infatuation” and “Vibe Like This” featuring Lucky Daye and Ty Dolla $ign
SG Lewis has announced his sophomore album AudioLust & HigherLove, the follow-up to 2021's times, with two new singles. “Infatuation” and “Vibe Like This” featuring Lucky Daye and Ty Dolla $ign are both out today – it's Lewis's second collaboration with Lucky Daye after the English electronic producer teamed up with the R&B crooner for "Feed The Fire" back in 2020.
The FADER
Stormzy returns with “Mel Made Me Do It”
Stormzy has been away for a minute but the U.K. rapper has returned with new song "Mel Made Me Do It." The track features an 11-minute video with much of the bumper length owing to a wave of celebrity guests. Sprinter Usian Bolt appears alongside soccer manager Jose Mourinho and documentarian-turned-TikTok-star Louis Theroux. There are also appearances from fellow rappers Little Simz, Dave, and Headie One. Check it out above.
The FADER
Giveon sets the mood with “Time,” co-written by Drake
Giveon has shared new solo joint "Time." The song is featured in Amsterdam, the new David O. Russell movie starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington. The full movie soundtrack will be released October 7, the same day the movie his theaters. "Time" was written by Giveon, Daniel...
The FADER
Mura Masa’s demons just want to have fun
Alexander Crossan explains how he reverse-engineered the most rambunctious album of his career thus far on the new episode of The FADER Interview podcast. In the lawless hours that stretch between midnight and sunrise, Alexander Crossan knows what you need. Spurred by that blip in recent history that revoked our right to party, Crossan went into the creation of his third album as Mura Masa with simple intent: to reverse-engineer the precious resource of hedonistic joy.
The FADER
Freddie Gibbs drops James Blake-produced “Dark Hearted”
Later this month Freddie Gibbs will release new album $oul $old $eparately. He has already previewed the album via Moneybagg Yo collaboration "Too Much" as well as freestyling over an Amerie beat for Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97. Today he drops off "Dark Hearted" with an assist from James Blake on production.
The FADER
YG drops new song “Maniac” with video
YG’s sixth studio LP, I GOT ISSUES arrives next Friday (September 30), and the prolific Compton rapper has now shared the album’s fourth and final single, “Maniac.” The new song follows fellow pre-release singles “Scared Money” feat. J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo; “Run” feat. ">Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA; and “Toxic,” which dropped last month alongside a COLORS show.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
The FADER
The 1975 share new song “All I Need To Hear”
The 1975 have shared “All I Need To Hear," a new song and music video taken from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Samuel Bradley directs the new music video, another black-and-white excursion for the pop group. It begins with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy in a mockumentary lens, revisiting a site of the new album's recording and ruminating on the nature of art and his relationship with his bandmates in a very Healy-esque fashion. He then heads inside the studio to perform the new song with his bandmates – the song is a workhorse of blue-eyed soul built for doing the heavy lifting at weddings. Watch above.
