Melissa Etheridge, Monday, Sept. 26, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: In October, rock icon Melissa Etheridge debuts a new Off Broadway show of songs and stories, My Window. But before that, Etheridge visits Madison for another look back of sorts: a tour for the 2021 album One Way Out, a set of recordings made in 2013 with her original band for a box set project that was not to be. The songs themselves were also orphans written throughout her career and which didn't fit on earlier albums.

