Melissa Etheridge, Monday, Sept. 26, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: In October, rock icon Melissa Etheridge debuts a new Off Broadway show of songs and stories, My Window. But before that, Etheridge visits Madison for another look back of sorts: a tour for the 2021 album One Way Out, a set of recordings made in 2013 with her original band for a box set project that was not to be. The songs themselves were also orphans written throughout her career and which didn't fit on earlier albums.
Mills Music Library exhibit traces the history of recorded sound
Before the late 19th century, music, speeches and everything else “heard” needed to be experienced live and was never to be heard again. After the invention of sound recording, what was a seemingly magical wonder soon transitioned to mass production, spreading in physical and eventually virtual formats. Press...
What a journey we are on together!
So many paths have we traveled over the years – 57 to be exact. That’s how long CTM has been a part of Madison, bringing exceptional theater to all ages. Whether this is your first time experiencing CTM or you’ve been with them for generations, CTM is glad to be back performing live theater!
One in Four IPA highlights the problem of domestic violence
Four Madison-area breweries are participating in a national collaboration to call attention to domestic violence. The beer makers are releasing an IPA called One In Four. Domestic and intimate partner violence affects one in four women in the U.S. The timing is deliberate: October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
