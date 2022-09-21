ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wamwamfm.com

Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

US 41 Exit to Close for Reconstruction of Pigeon Creek Bridge

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. This ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Evansville, IN
Traffic
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
wevv.com

Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side

Authorities were at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder

There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
CORYDON, KY
wevv.com

Demolition begins on homes affected by August house explosion

Construction crews were at the scene of the August house explosion as they began demolition on the two houses where the blast occurred. Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion. Demolition is underway Tuesday for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Diamond Avenue State Road
wevv.com

Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes

A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion

Demolition is underway for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Our 44News crew at the scene Tuesday saw workers using construction equipment to tear down remnants of structures destroyed in the blast. Officials said that as many as 39 homes total...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident

Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
JASPER, IN
WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
OWENSBORO, KY

