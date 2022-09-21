ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'iberville, MS

WDAM-TV

Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A builder of roads, churches and, most importantly, a builder of men, family and friends. Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction, managed major construction projects across Mississippi, including the U.S. Highway 90 replacement bridge from Biloxi to Ocean Springs after Hurricane Katrina. Now,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Former MDHS Director John Davis pleads guilty to defraud conspiracy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director John Davis pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi announced Davis, 54, of Jackson, pleaded...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

COVID-19 cases drop, but many still feel the effects of the virus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Mississippi data released this week shows COVID-19 cases dropped substantially from the beginning of this year. On Monday, the state reported 358 total COVID cases. However, many people still say they are still feeling the effects of the COVID virus. Those infected with the COVID-19...
HATTIESBURG, MS

