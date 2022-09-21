Read full article on original website
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A builder of roads, churches and, most importantly, a builder of men, family and friends. Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction, managed major construction projects across Mississippi, including the U.S. Highway 90 replacement bridge from Biloxi to Ocean Springs after Hurricane Katrina. Now,...
Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
09/23 Rex’s “Great Football Weather” Friday Night Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!. It is going to be a very nice night in the Pine Belt for area football games with less humid weather expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s are anticipated. For Saturday, it is going to be a warm day with less humid...
New security plan for upcoming state fair requires parental guidance at certain times, for certain ages
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state and local leaders say a new security plan will make it the safest fair to date. Part of the plan is aimed directly at youth. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said no one under the age...
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers. The Governor stated for months that Mississippi is preparing to help expecting mothers. Now, he is answering...How?. COVID-19 cases drop, but many...
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Former MDHS Director John Davis pleads guilty to defraud conspiracy
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director John Davis pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi announced Davis, 54, of Jackson, pleaded...
COVID-19 cases drop, but many still feel the effects of the virus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Mississippi data released this week shows COVID-19 cases dropped substantially from the beginning of this year. On Monday, the state reported 358 total COVID cases. However, many people still say they are still feeling the effects of the COVID virus. Those infected with the COVID-19...
