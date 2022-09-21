Read full article on original website
wlvr.org
John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf Administration Official discussed new child tax credit in Muhlenburg
MUHLENBURG TWP., Pa. -- A Wolf Administration Official visited a Berks school to discuss tax credits. They stopped by Riverview Christian Learning Center in Muhlenberg Township Friday. It comes as the government is using $25,000,000 in a new child tax credit program for next year's budget. The Department of Education...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
nerej.com
Villamagna and Stewart of Cronheim arranges $9 million permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza
Quakertown, PA Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $9 million in permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza, a 210,000 s/f grocery-anchored community shopping center, located in Bucks County. The loan was structured on a 20-year self-liquidating basis and was placed with one of Cronheim’s life insurance company correspondents. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart represented the borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCO group.
WFMZ-TV Online
Arrest of pro-life advocate in Upper Bucks under scrutiny
The arrest of a pro-life activist from Upper Bucks County for allegedly assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort is coming under scrutiny. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday. Federal prosecutors allege he assaulted a 72-year-old reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia...
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek Range Rover involved in catalytic converter theft in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. A...
sauconsource.com
Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center
Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
wlvr.org
B Braun holds ribbon-cutting for Allentown-area expansion as lawsuit looms
HANOVER TWP., Pa. — B. Braun, the German medical and pharmaceutical device company with locations throughout the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday announced an expansion of its township factory. On an overcast afternoon outside its Marcon Boulevard plant, there were balloon sculptures for the grand opening. Inside, purple LED lights...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police...
UPDATED: Bank robbed in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — Police Friday said the FNCB Bank on state Route 315 was robbed, possibly by the same person who later hit a bank in Monroe
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
One dead in Luzerne County standoff
A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
fox29.com
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties
Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
