Northampton County, PA

wlvr.org

John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown

It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
HELLERTOWN, PA
nerej.com

Villamagna and Stewart of Cronheim arranges $9 million permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza

Quakertown, PA Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $9 million in permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza, a 210,000 s/f grocery-anchored community shopping center, located in Bucks County. The loan was structured on a 20-year self-liquidating basis and was placed with one of Cronheim’s life insurance company correspondents. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart represented the borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCO group.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
County
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Arrest of pro-life advocate in Upper Bucks under scrutiny

The arrest of a pro-life activist from Upper Bucks County for allegedly assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer escort is coming under scrutiny. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday. Federal prosecutors allege he assaulted a 72-year-old reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia...
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center

Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Person
Jerome Powell
wlvr.org

B Braun holds ribbon-cutting for Allentown-area expansion as lawsuit looms

HANOVER TWP., Pa. — B. Braun, the German medical and pharmaceutical device company with locations throughout the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday announced an expansion of its township factory. On an overcast afternoon outside its Marcon Boulevard plant, there were balloon sculptures for the grand opening. Inside, purple LED lights...
ALLENTOWN, PA
#Wall Street#Open Market#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve Board
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NewsRadio WILK

One dead in Luzerne County standoff

A standoff with police in one part of Luzerne County over the weekend leaves a man dead. It happened in Nanticoke. Police were called to reports of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning at a home on West Grand Street. When officers arrived, a shot was fired from an upstairs window and they learned the man had barricaded himself in. Several more shots were soon fired. Others in the home were able to get out unharmed. When police were able to get into the home, they found the man dead of a self inflicted gun shot wound.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties

Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

