Providence Clips Women's Tennis, 6-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (September 24, 2022) – Providence College posted a tightly contested 6-1 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference women's tennis match at PC Tennis Courts today. Highlights. Seniors Katie Mulvey and Vannelie Melendez were double-winners to lead Providence. Mulvey dropped just a single game across her singles...
Sonntag Named Captain, Whaley Assistant Captain For Inaugural Women's Ice Hockey Season

EASTON, MASS. (September 23, 2022)- Stonehill College women's ice hockey head coach, Tara Watchorn has announced graduate forward, Katie Sonntag as the team captain and junior forward, Paige Whaley as the assistant captain. "I'm honored to announce the program's first-ever captains going into our inaugural season," said Watchorn. "It's a...
Women's Volleyball Drops NEC Opener At Saint Francis University, 3-0

LORETTO, PA. (September 23, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's volleyball team kicked off Northeast Conference play with a road trip to Saint Francis University where the Skyhawks fell, 3-0 (12-25, 22-25, 20-25) Friday afternoon at the DeGol Arena. Jentry Allen led the Skyhawks with 12 kills Friday. She has eclipsed...
