EASTON, MASS. (September 23, 2022)- Stonehill College women's ice hockey head coach, Tara Watchorn has announced graduate forward, Katie Sonntag as the team captain and junior forward, Paige Whaley as the assistant captain. "I'm honored to announce the program's first-ever captains going into our inaugural season," said Watchorn. "It's a...

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO