ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Earliest evidence of OPIUM use uncovered in Israel: Hallucinogenic drug was used in ancient burial rituals to induce an 'ecstatic state', 3,500-year-old pottery reveals

By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Fragments of 3,500-year-old pottery have revealed that one of the world's earliest known uses of opium was likely for ancient burial rituals.

Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived.

The vessels were recovered from Tel Yehud in Israel, as part of a joint investigation by the Israel Antiquities Authority, Weizmann Institute of Science and Tel Aviv University.

Dating back to the 14th century BC, experts believe they were once used to store opium, which was consumed during burial ceremonies by family members or a priest.

Dr Ron Be'eri, an archaeologist with the antiquities authority, said that they would 'enter an ecstatic state by using opium' in order to 'summon the spirit of the dead'.

Vanessa Linares, co-author of the study, said: 'Because the opium was found at a burial site, it offers us a rare glimpse into the burial customs of the ancient world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA21k_0i4kGTvl00
Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsloM_0i4kGTvl00
Dating back to the 14th Century BC, experts believe they were once used to store opium that was taken during burial ceremonies by family members or a priest 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M8uo_0i4kGTvl00
Graves where the pottery fragments were found. A: Remains of opium were found in Cypriot Base-Ring jugs that were placed on the pelvis and near the foot of the deceased male. B: Residues of opium were found in a Canaanite dipper juglet that was placed near the deceased man and woman who were buried opposite each other

Historical writings from the 19th century suggest that opium was used during Canaanite burial rituals and as offerings.

This was due to vessels - known as Base-Ring juglets - discovered near grave sites having a poppy-like shape, suggesting they were used to store or ship opium.

However, this discovery is the first time traces of opium have been found on the pottery itself, providing evidence for this theory.

While humans have been known to use psychoactive drugs for thousands of years, this is now the earliest evidence of it in the world.

Cannabis residue was discovered on an altar in Tel Arad in 2020, but this dated back to the Iron Age, about 2,700 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBqtc_0i4kGTvl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUAJi_0i4kGTvl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mr3n_0i4kGTvl00
Vanessa Linares, co-author of the study, said: 'Because the opium was found at a burial site, it offers us a rare glimpse into the burial customs of the ancient world.' Pictured: A local open bowl that was placed as a burial offering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bDsk_0i4kGTvl00
A Cypriot Base-Ring juglet. When turned upside-down it resembles a poppy-seed pod, from which opium is produced. Remnants of opium were found in the vessel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8bX3_0i4kGTvl00
In 2012, a series of Bronze Age graves were uncovered during salvage excavations in Tel Yehud prior to the construction of new residences. Next to the graves were burial offerings - ceramic vessels intended to accompany the dead into the afterlife, including Base-Ring juglets. Pictured: A Cypriot Base-Ring jug (left) and Canaanite jar (right) in which opium residues were discovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFfMe_0i4kGTvl00

WHO WERE THE CANAANITES?

Canaan was a Semitic-speaking civilisation and region in the Near East during the late 2nd millennium BC.

Around 4,000 years ago, they built cities across the Levant, which includes present-day Lebanon, Israel, Jordan and part of Syria.

The Canaanites left no written records, so one of the only remaining sources of information about them is the Old Testament of the Bible, where they are mentioned 150 times.

While biblical texts suggest they were vanquished by the ancient Israelites, recent DNA and archaeological suggests the Canaanites survived and are the ancestors of the people now living in modern-day Lebanon.

In 2012, a series of Bronze Age graves were uncovered during salvage excavations in Tel Yehud prior to the construction of new residences.

They ranged from the 18th to the 13th centuries BC, and mostly contained the bodies of adults, and of both sexes.

The graves were of those who lived in ancient Canaan, a territory that included the lands of modern-day Israel and Palestine.

Next to the graves were burial offerings - ceramic vessels intended to accompany the dead into the afterlife, including Base-Ring juglets.

'The dead were honoured with foods and drinks that were either placed in the vessels, or consumed during a feast that took place over the grave, at which the deceased was considered a participant,' said Dr Be'eri.

In a paper, published in Archaeometry, researchers outline how they analysed organic residue in the 22 pottery vessels.

While the fragments would have been analysed at the time of their discovery, these sophisticated techniques have only been possible more recently.

They discovered the presence of opioid alkaloids and their decomposition products in eight of the vessels.

While the poppies the drug was derived from grew in Asia Minor, or modern-day Turkey, some of the pottery had been imported from Cyprus.

'Opium was brought to Yehud from Turkey, through Cyprus; this of course indicates the importance that was attributed to the drug,' said Ms Linares.

Opium residue was found in larger ceramic jars as well as the smaller Base-Ring juglets, also suggesting the drug's trade was at a significant scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONye4_0i4kGTvl00
In 2012, a series of Bronze Age graves were uncovered during salvage excavations in Tel Yehud, Israel (pictured) prior to the construction of new residences

The opium-containing vessels may have been placed in graves ready for the ceremonial meals, rites and rituals performed by the living relatives.

However, the authors admit they can only speculate about the particular ways the Canaanites used the opium, as no written sources have yet been found to confirm them.

Dr Be'eri said: 'From documents that were discovered in the Ancient Near East, it appears that the Canaanites attached great importance to "satisfying the needs of the dead" through ritual ceremonies performed for them by the living, and believed that in return, the spirits would ensure the health and safety of their living relatives.

'It may be that during these ceremonies, conducted by family members or by a priest on their behalf, participants attempted to raise the spirits of their dead relatives in order to express a request, and would enter an ecstatic state by using opium.

'Alternatively, it is possible that the opium, which was placed next to the body, was intended to help the person´s spirit rise from the grave in preparation for the meeting with their relatives in the next life.'

THE HISTORY OF OPIUM

Opium has been known for millennia to relieve pain and its use for surgical analgesia has been recorded for several centuries.

The Sumerian clay tablet (about 2100 BC) is considered to be the world's oldest recorded list of medical prescriptions, and many believe the opium poppy is referred to on the tablet.

Some objects from the ancient Greek Minoan culture may also suggest the knowledge of the poppy, including a goddess from about 1500 BC shows her hair adorned probably with poppy-capsules and her closed eyes disclose sedation.

Also juglets probably imitating the poppy-capsules were found in that period in both Cyprus and Egypt.

The first authentic reference to the milky juice of the poppy we find by Theophrastus at the beginning of the third century BC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Du39_0i4kGTvl00
In the past, it has been argued that these juglets could have been used to hold poppy seed oil, containing traces of opium, used for anointing or in a perfume

In the first century the opium poppy and opium was known by Dioscorides, Pliny and Celsus and later on by Galen.

The Arabic physicians used opium very extensively and about 1000 AD it was recommended by Avicenna especially in diarrhoea and diseases of the eye.

Simplified preparations of opium such as tinctura opii were also used up to about 2000 in Denmark.

In the early 1800s sciences developed and Sertürner isolated morphine from opium and was the founder of alkaloid research.

A more safe and standardized effect was obtained by the pure opium.

Several morphine-like drugs have been synthesized to minimize adverse effects and abuse potential.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galen
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opium#Drugs#History Of Israel#Tel Aviv University#Canaanite
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Denmark
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

614K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy