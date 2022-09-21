Read full article on original website
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
Eater
José Andrés Opens a Manhattan Cocktail Bar With Sweeping City Views
Humanitarian and prolific restaurateur José Andrés is opening Nubeluz, a rooftop bar on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York in Nomad at 25 W. 28th Street, at Broadway, where his ground-floor NYC debut of Eastern Mediterranean hit Zaytinya opened over the summer. Reservations are available now for seatings starting Saturday, September 24.
Eater
This Old Date Spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton in Tahoe Just Closed After 90 Years
Legendary Tahoe restaurant Bacchi’s just closed after 90 years serving the area; its last day of service was September 11. SFGATE reports the restaurant was well-loved by locals who flocked to the dimly-lit steak and spaghetti house after a day spent carousing through nature. William Hunter, the owner, chef, and maternal grandson of the original owners, told the outlet that after 65 years in the kitchen it’s simply time to call it quits.
Eater
Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group
Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda...
Eater
Studio City Is About to Get Really, Really Good Coffee, Courtesy of Civil
Highland Park’s Civil Coffee, founded by brothers and Los Angeles natives Alex and Alan Morales, is spreading its wings to the Valley. This Friday, September 23, the industry-beloved purveyor of espresso drinks and cold brew will open its third location at the ever-growing Sportsmen’s Lodge complex in Studio City, which also houses Sugarfish, HiHo Cheeseburger, and a new outpost of Roberta’s. (Civil opened its second location in Downtown LA earlier this year.)
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Here's when Taco Bell's coveted Mexican Pizza will permanently return to the menu
In May, just a few weeks after finally returning to the menu, the Mexican Pizza disappeared again.
Eater
A Sports Bar Serving Italian Beef Fried Rice Is Replacing a Logan Square Fixture
When Scott Horwitch and his brother were in their 20s, they nursed hangovers accrued on late weekend nights by eating Chinese food and watching football on the following afternoons. The practice of combining egg rolls and pigskin became a fun routine during the fall, says Horwitch, a former GM of both the Underground in River North and Faith & Whiskey in Lincoln Park. Horwitch, a co-owner of Uproar in Old Town, plans to bring a bit of that sibling nostalgia with him to Logan Square when he opens a new sports bar in the space that housed Rocking Horse for 12 years at 2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue.
Eater
New Laotian Restaurant Opens in North Loop With Fried Noodles and Tapioca Dumplings
A new Laotian takeout/delivery restaurant opened in Austin over the summer. Ahhan Lao Kitchen debuted within ghost kitchen hub 5610 Food Co. in August at 5610 North I-35 in the North Loop neighborhood. Chef Bambu wanted to open his own Laotian food business in Austin because, as he writes to...
Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant
Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
This is how to make a real Italian beef, according to the culinary producer of 'The Bear'
That delicious-looking Italian beef Carmy makes in 'The Bear'? It was created by chefs Courtney Storer and Matty Matheson. Storer shows us how to make one at home.
Eater
A German-Southern Restaurant Celebrates Oktoberfest With More Than Beer
Oktoberfest is a busy time of the year for Fukenhausen, a restaurant with a menu that mixes German and Southern cooking. Chef Mark Steuer takes a playful approach to blending the two genres, using ingredients like smoked pork belly and sauerkraut puree on the same plate. It’s certainly not the traditional German cuisine that Chicagoans once enjoyed in Lincoln Square or at relics like Golden Ox and Mirabell.
Eater
Dea Brings Italian Goddess Energy and Mediterranean Cuisine to Inwood Village
After two years of work, Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing are preparing to open their third restaurant in Inwood Village. The restaurateurs behind Shinsei and Lovers Seafood and Market will open a coastal Mediterranean restaurant called Dea, Italian for goddess, on September 26. General manager Anthony Valiani tells Eater...
Eater
Highly Opinionated: This Is LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot take on the city’s breakfast burrito scene, where old-school corner breakfast spots compete with ultra-cheesy, oversaturated Instagram favorites. Here now is where to find the single best breakfast burrito in the city.
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
Eater
10 Exceptional Ethiopian Restaurants in NYC
Some of the first Ethiopian restaurants opened in New York in the late 1970s, such as Sheba, a downtown Manhattan spot started by Yeworkwoha Ephrem in 1979. They were owned and operated by Ethiopians and Eritreans who immigrated to the United States following the political unrest caused by the removal of Ethiopia’s emperor Haile Selassie in 1974.
Eater
Sneak a Peek at the Seven New Bars and Restaurants Going Into the Lafayette Hotel
What will likely go down as the group’s most all-consuming, expensive, and ambitious endeavor yet is beginning in earnest on Saturday, October 1 when CH Projects formally shuts down the Lafayette Hotel & Swim Club, which it purchased three years ago, in preparation for a $26 million top-to-bottom overhaul of the North Park property that is forecasted to be complete by Spring 2023. The project is so complex that the group’s co-founder, Arsalun Tafazoli, tells Eater that he’s planning on moving into the vacant hotel to better oversee its transformation.
Eater
From Caviar to Fish Sticks, This Glitzy Seafood Newcomer From the Dear John’s Team Has It All
The team behind Dear John’s, the revived classic Culver City steakhouse, is now turning its eyes toward the sea with Dear Jane’s, which opens tomorrow night, September 22, at a prime waterfront location in Marina del Rey. The space at 13950 Panay Way, with its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of boats docked in the marina, used to be the home of Chart House restaurant.
Eater
Popular Coffee Shop Cenote Closes Windsor Park Location
The Windsor Park location of essential coffee shop and cafe Cenote has closed. Its last day at 6214 Cameron Road was Sunday, September 18. The East Cesar Chavez location will remain open. Cenote was known for coffee alongside wine and beer and a robust brunch menu that included tacos and...
