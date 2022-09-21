Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears’ Child Molestation Case Dropped By Accuser

I n a strange turn of events, the Jane Doe who was suing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child molestation has now decided to drop the case. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 22-year-old plaintiff also asked that the suit be “dismissed with prejudice,” which means the case is officially closed and cannot ever be refiled with the Los Angeles County Superior Court again.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the Jane Doe said per a statement. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Clifton Albright Jr., an attorney for Haddish and an associate at Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, provided Law & Crime with a digital copy of the request for dismissal. “It is a privilege and pleasure to represent Ms. Tiffany Haddish,” he told the outlet via email.

Neither Spears nor Haddish themselves have yet made any comment about the ruling. But each party did address the situation in the weeks leading up to the September 16 filing.

On September 7, Spears posted a snippet of Episode 394 from his podcast Spears & Steinberg . The former MAD TV comedian told his listeners that it was “an extortion case, this is a shakedown.”

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” Spears also said. “But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love.”

Conversely, Haddish has kept a very low profile since news of the suit first broke. But the actress did express remorse about participating in the controversial skit, Through A Pedophile’s Eyes in a separate IG post of her own. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” she wrote on September 5.

“While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” the post continued. “I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

You can read the complete notice of dismissal by clicking here .