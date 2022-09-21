Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3840 Sq. Ft. Just imagine-a home located in a wonderful neighborhood that is *renovated and *ready to move in? It's here! This home boasts almost 3,900' square feet with 5 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | separate office! List of renovations are in the documents, but they include new roof, brand new HVAC, all new flooring throughout (vinyl plank and carpet), new light fixtures, all new granite AND appliances in kitchen, interior paint, landscaping, and much more. Please see detailed list. Minutes away and easy access to 3 major highways, 99 45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Legends Creek has so much to offer, come check this home out before it's gone!

SPRING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO