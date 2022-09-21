Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Related
5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
fox26houston.com
Things to do this weekend: Rodeos, corn maze, shrimp festival and more!
Fall is finally here! You can start it off with a trip to a rodeo, a corn maze or even a shrimp festival. Here's a look at just some of the events to check out in the Greater Houston area this weekend. Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo. The 86th...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Open House - 178 Velvet Leaf Place
Charming single-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac corner lot situated in The Woodlands Grogan's Mill Village, surrounded by towering trees. This lovely home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, French door enclosed study, formal dining room, spacious family room and breakfast room off the kitchen.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Haunting at Bear Branch scares up Halloween fun with “Panic Room”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Haunting at Bear Branch returns this October to incite fun and frights for residents and visitors of The Woodlands. Hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, The Haunting at Bear Branch will feature a “Panic Room” theme, sure to strike fear in those who brave its path.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 24-25. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Main Street Market is a farmers and artisan market held in Conroe. Shop local vendors, farmers, makers, chefs and artists. 9-1 p.m. Free (entry). Rain or shine. 205 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.mainstreetmarketctx.com.
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum Hosts Fall Plant Sale Friday & Saturday, Oct. 7-8
Plants will help attract birds, bees and butterflies. Calling all gardeners: Fall is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so get ready at the Houston Arboretum’s Fall Plant Sale. A variety of Texas natives will be featured, including perennial and annual wildflowers (including milkweed), grasses, shrubs and trees. These plants are perfect for attracting butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Some of the plants offered this year include Green Milkweed, American Beautyberry, Inland Sea Oats, Turk’s Cap, and Mexican Plum.
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall, Sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Weekend Weather – Someone tell the calendar that it’s autumn
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The good news is, we’ve made it to autumn relatively unscathed; no named storms have swept through the area, no need to file flood insurance claims, and certainly no frozen water pipes. On the other hand, it’s another weekend of decidedly non-autumnal weather.
Click2Houston.com
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
Woodlands Online& LLC
3206 Legends Creek Drive
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3840 Sq. Ft. Just imagine-a home located in a wonderful neighborhood that is *renovated and *ready to move in? It's here! This home boasts almost 3,900' square feet with 5 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | separate office! List of renovations are in the documents, but they include new roof, brand new HVAC, all new flooring throughout (vinyl plank and carpet), new light fixtures, all new granite AND appliances in kitchen, interior paint, landscaping, and much more. Please see detailed list. Minutes away and easy access to 3 major highways, 99 45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Legends Creek has so much to offer, come check this home out before it's gone!
Woodlands Online& LLC
110 Wintergreen Trail
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1764 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled townhome in Alden Bridge - close to area parks, walking/bike trails, a shopping center, and many delicious restaurants! High ceilings, engineered wood floors, neutral paint, plantation shutters, abundant windows and a nice open concept with generous room sizes. The island kitchen with herringbone subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and sparkling white cabinetry opens to the sunny breakfast nook and den with gas log fireplace; owner's retreat down features a sliding barn door that leads to the gorgeous bath with free standing tub, large shower, and dual vessel sinks; game room and two additional bedrooms share a remodeled bath up; fenced yard offers a park-like setting with plenty of shade trees and a wood deck for entertaining.
Click2Houston.com
Clutch City Cluckers rolling into Spring with new food truck 🍗
HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers will open its sixth location in Spring on Oct. 1. The food truck will serve its signature hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and loaded fries. A grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to midnight (or sell out) Oct. 1 and Oct. 2....
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Pavilion Donates 100 Books to Celebrate Birthday of Namesake Cynthia Woods Mitchell
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In keeping with the venue’s mission of enhancing an appreciation for the arts, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is excited to announce the purchase and donation of one hundred arts-related books in celebration of its namesake’s birthday. Cynthia Woods Mitchell would be celebrating her 100th birthday this Saturday, September 24, 2022.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
