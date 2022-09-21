Read full article on original website
Mrs. Beverly J. Dilcher
Bergen - Beverly J. Dilcher, 78 of Bergen, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Crossroads House. Mrs. Dilcher was born Friday, April 21st, 1944 in Robinson, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Lloyd Smith and Sarah Busch Smith. She was the head cook for 28 years at the...
Law and Order: Batavia man accused of menacing in Bethany held awaiting extradition to Nevada
Bradley R. Jordan, 29, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd. Jordan is accused of threatening a person on Silver Road in the Town of Bethany on Sept. at 6:58 p.m. Jordan was located by deputies Andrew Mullen and James Stack along with K-9 Frankie and arrested. He was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court and on that charged released on his own recognizance but held in the Genesee County Jail pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada. No information was released on the charge Jordan faces in Nevada.
Wings Over Batavia temporarily grounded
A vote to forward the proposal for a Wings Over Batavia air show was tabled Wednesday after Legislator Gary Maha questioned how much it would cost the county. “I’m certainly in favor of it,” Maha said during the Public Service meeting at the Old Courthouse. “My concern’s as to the cost to the county … is it $10,000, $20,000, $60,000? We don’t know.”
Pink Hatters celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs on Oct. 27
The Pink Hatters and Friends return to Batavia Downs on Oct. 27 to celebrate cancer survivors in our community. Tickets are $30 and include a $10 free play in the casino. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a program to begin at 7 p.m. There is a basket raffle, entertainment, and a keynote speaker, plus a "best hat" award.
Sponsored Post: Open House this Sunday - 170 Oak Street, Batavia!
17 OAK STREET, BATAVIA. OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY; 12PM-2PM. You'll love this adorable home in the City of Batavia! 3 Beds and 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout! Large bathroom and super cute eat-in kitchen await! Large backyard, garage with workshop space for the next owners! Conveniently located on Oak St about a 1/2 mile down from the NYS thruway makes commuting to your destination a breeze!Offers may be considered anytime after September 28th @ 6pm. Call Charles Flynn at Howard Hanna today or click here for more information on this listing.
Consultant to be hired for conditions study of HLOM
Designated as a registered National Historic Landmark in 1961, the Holland Land Office Museum has been a treasured staple of Genesee County heritage for decades, which also means the site has taken its share of wear and tear.
Woman facing charges after dog ingested narcotics says 'real case' will come out
It was a short court appearance today for Cassandra Elmore, a Batavia woman facing three counts of injuring an animal in a case involving a dog that overdosed on narcotics.
Downs' officials set sights on installation of Park Road enhancements; Bills, Amerks suite license pacts extended
The Park Road Reconstruction Project has entered the homestretch and Batavia Downs Gaming officials couldn’t be more pleased. That’s the word from Henry Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., and the public benefit company’s board at their meeting this morning. “It's probably 80 percent complete,” Wojtaszek said. “We expect substantial completion by October 17th and hopefully we will have two-way traffic on the street (again) in just two to three weeks.”
Chamber's ag tour highlights mucklands, onion production in Genesee County
This year's Decision Makers Agriculture Tour hosted by Chamber of Commerce focused on one of the wonders of Genesee County, the mucklands and the onions those fields produce.
Wine, scarecrows and pink pumpkins to set the scene downtown Oct. 1
Shannon Maute is not a middle-of-the-road kind of person. To the contrary, she readily admits that her thought process is all or nothing.
Warrant issued for multi-time arrest who fails to appear in City Court
Andrew Draper A 43-year-old Batavia man who has been arrested at least six times this year failed to show up in City Court on his criminal matters an attorney appointed to represent him said he couldn't locate him.
Video: Le Roy students learning to think about numbers
Video courtesy the Le Roy Central School District Previously: Le Roy's numeracy coach finds creative ways to get students thinking about numbers
WROTB board hires Information Technology director, approves 'emergency' water damage cleanup
Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. directors this morning approved the creation of a director of Information Technology position at the Park Road entertainment venue. The board, at its monthly meeting, passed a pair of resolutions concerning IT – the first to establish the department and a director and the second to appoint Jeff Magee of Rochester to the director post. Magee, who has served as an IT consultant for the corporation, will receive an annual salary of $99,000.
