Bradley R. Jordan, 29, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd. Jordan is accused of threatening a person on Silver Road in the Town of Bethany on Sept. at 6:58 p.m. Jordan was located by deputies Andrew Mullen and James Stack along with K-9 Frankie and arrested. He was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court and on that charged released on his own recognizance but held in the Genesee County Jail pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada. No information was released on the charge Jordan faces in Nevada.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO