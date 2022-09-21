Panthers CB Donte Jackson limited in Wednesday's practice

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a heavy injury report at all on Wednesday. In fact, only 50 percent of it pertained to actual injury.

And that injury is to cornerback Donte Jackson, who was limited throughout practice with his hamstring issue. The fifth-year veteran exited Sunday’s Week 2 loss against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter after defending a long pass down the left sideline from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Carolina’s other injury report inhabitant was running back Christian McCaffrey, who was taking his normal Wednesday rest.

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP

CB Donte Jackson Hamstring Limited

When speaking with reporters following today’s session, head coach Matt Rhule said it’s still too early to tell if Jackson will be a go against the New Orleans Saints for Week 3. If he cannot play, Rhule stated that he’s prepared to go with Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson as his starters at the position with Myles Hartsfield taking the nickel.