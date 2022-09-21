ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers CB Donte Jackson limited in Wednesday's practice

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rixh_0i4kDwIV00

The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a heavy injury report at all on Wednesday. In fact, only 50 percent of it pertained to actual injury.

And that injury is to cornerback Donte Jackson, who was limited throughout practice with his hamstring issue. The fifth-year veteran exited Sunday’s Week 2 loss against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter after defending a long pass down the left sideline from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Carolina’s other injury report inhabitant was running back Christian McCaffrey, who was taking his normal Wednesday rest.

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP

CB Donte Jackson Hamstring Limited

When speaking with reporters following today’s session, head coach Matt Rhule said it’s still too early to tell if Jackson will be a go against the New Orleans Saints for Week 3. If he cannot play, Rhule stated that he’s prepared to go with Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson as his starters at the position with Myles Hartsfield taking the nickel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants#Dnp#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa had very on-brand reaction to winning Offensive Player of the Week

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa threw for 426 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. He also completed 72% of his pass attempts. Those numbers rivaled those of Dan Marino in Dolphins’ single-game records.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy