retrofitmagazine.com
Portland Cement Association, Global Cement and Concrete Association Discuss Cutting Carbon Emissions at New York Climate Week
The Portland Cement Association (PCA), in partnership with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), for the first time in their organizations’ histories, co-hosted a panel event at New York Climate Week 2022. The event marked PCA’s and GCCA’s committed participation in the global conversation to dramatically cut carbon emissions.
Delta Makes a Big Bet on Global Travel
Earlier this year, United Airlines officially overtook Delta Airlines in terms of flights between the United States and Europe. As noted by Travel Weekly, “This year, United (UAL) is scheduled to fly 3.7 million seats in the U.S.-Europe marketplace, an increase of 12.8% compared with 2019. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) is scheduled to offer 17% fewer seats than it did in 2019, while American (AAL) has scheduled 15.3% fewer seats.”
ASHRAE, IBPSA-USA Host Successful Building Performance Analysis Conference
Building better buildings while pursing low carbon strategies was the focus of the 2022 Building Performance Analysis Conference and SimBuild, co-organized by ASHRAE and IBPSA-USA. The two-and-a-half-day conference, held from Sept. 14-16 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago included keynotes, paper sessions, seminars, vendor demonstrations, panel discussions and debates...
