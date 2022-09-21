ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

EO Charleston Welcomes New Strategic Alliance Partner

EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 14,000 entrepreneurs from 61 countries, has announced its new relationship with strategic alliance partner, talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall. As an award-winning culture strategist, radio show host, speaker and best-selling author, Hall is...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
idesignarch.com

Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance

Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
CHARLESTON, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
holycitysinner.com

City of Charleston Officials “Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian”

The city of Charleston released the following statement regarding Hurricane Ian:. “City of Charleston officials continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and have begun initial preparations for any potential impacts the storm may have here in the Lowcountry. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans. Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

