3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
live5news.com
West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces 25th Anniversary of the Symphony Tour of Island Homes
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Symphony Tour of Island Homes on Saturday, November 5th. Event Chair, Sandra Ericksen, invites long-time and new tour goers to join this highly anticipated event. “We look forward to a day of celebration on Kiawah Island...
crbjbizwire.com
Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
holycitysinner.com
EO Charleston Welcomes New Strategic Alliance Partner
EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 14,000 entrepreneurs from 61 countries, has announced its new relationship with strategic alliance partner, talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall. As an award-winning culture strategist, radio show host, speaker and best-selling author, Hall is...
charlestondaily.net
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000
Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
idesignarch.com
Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance
Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Officials “Closely Monitoring Hurricane Ian”
The city of Charleston released the following statement regarding Hurricane Ian:. “City of Charleston officials continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and have begun initial preparations for any potential impacts the storm may have here in the Lowcountry. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Nonprofit looks to raise $70K through benefit gala for Lowcountry Veterans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In two weeks, a benefit gala will be held for Lowcountry Veterans. Lowcountry Veterans is an organization that provides transitional housing to the homeless United States military veterans in the Charleston area in a drug and alcohol-free environment. By the end of a veteran’s stay, the goal of the organization is to help each veteran find stable employment and permanent housing.
live5news.com
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
live5news.com
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
The Post and Courier
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
