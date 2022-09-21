ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

westportct.gov

Department of Public Works Announces Fall 2022 Paving Program Underway

The Public Works Department announced today that the Town’s Fall Paving Program has started. The program will continue through the end of September until mid-October, weather permitting. The following Town roadways will be paved, though not necessarily in this order:. Hunt Club Lane. Tiffany Lane. Imperial Avenue. Broad Street.
Tax Collector Announces Second Quarter Taxes Due: October 1, 2022

Tax Collector Christine Alison reminded residents today that second quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, sanitary sewer use, and assessment charges are due October 1, 2022. Taxpayers have until November 1, 2022, to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.
