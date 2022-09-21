Read full article on original website
Have great fun, food & beer at these Oktoberfest celebrations around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest, while a mainstay in Germany, this festival has made its way into the United States with great popularity due to its great fun, delicious food, and plentiful beer. Britannica says, “A number of U.S. cities, particularly those with large German American populations, hold Oktoberfests modeled...
More than 10 Texas taco spots reportedly serve the best tacos in the country
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
Job opening alert: Yelp searching for Taco Trailblazer to travel U.S. & eat tacos
DALLAS (KDAF) — Jobs come and go, but opportunities to travel the country and eat tacos while doing it seems to be a once-in-a-blue-moon type of gig. Well, enter in the blue moon of opportunities; Yelp is now searching for its first-ever Taco Trailblazer and alongside, named the top 100 taco spots in the entire country. Not-so-surprisingly, Texas is well represented on the list.
Texas city named one of the best coffee cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — The world runs on coffee. This caffeinated beverage served hot or iced is the cornerstone of most Americans’ morning routines. But coffee isn’t just a drink anymore, it is a social experience as well. Friends now spend the evening chatting at coffee shops, enjoying their favorite drinks. Guests now are greeted with a cup of coffee when they enter their friend’s homes.
Thursday is North Texas Giving Day: Donations to North Texas Food Bank will be doubled
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to help a great cause, now is your chance. According to the North Texas Food Bank, Thursday, Sept. 22 is North Texas Giving Day. Here is the deal, anything that you donate to the food bank on North Texas Giving Day will be doubled by the food bank to help provide healthy meals for twice as many people affected by hunger in North Texas.
$50,000 winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold in Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — With over 40,000 winners from the weekend’s Texas Lottery Powerball drawing, folks around the Lone Star State may be scrambling to see if their ticket won some serious money. While no one won the jackpot or the secondary seven-figure prize from this drawing a single...
3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America’s favorite eats, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations. Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Here’s where you can eat the best chicken sandwich in Texas, other states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken sandwiches have taken the food world by storm as you see massive giants in the fast food industry beefing on Twitter with one another on who’s got the upper hand in the chicken sandwich battle. Whether you are team Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or another contender,...
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
New Sony holiday movie to tell the story of North Texas mother & son, ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress set to star in lead role
A new Sony holiday movie will feature the real-life story of a North Texas mother and son who never lost their faith despite becoming homeless.
Texas restaurant ranked among 15 best gluten-free restaurants in the US: Report
Going gluten-free is a diet choice for some, however, others aren't so lucky to be able to choose their diet. Tuesday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day!
This is the most popular superhero in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.” Calling all Batman fans, Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day!. “Batman Day is a global celebration. Picture the most timeless superhero ever — we’re sure you’re picturing Batman and Batman only. Of course, we’re all aware of his epic look, his classic partner Robin, and his ever-popular Batmobile,” NationalToday.com says.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
LIST: 9/11 anniversary events happening in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
Heat to ramp back up over weekend, early next week in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nice weather is going to continue Wednesday night into Thursday before the heat is going to ramp back up on Friday into the weekend and early next week. Cool temperatures will fall over the Wednesday night sky in North Texas as Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.
These Texas cities were named some of the geekiest cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you like Star Wars or Star Trek, Marvel or DC, we can all agree there has never been a better time to be a geek. With a majority of people embracing properties that were once deemed too “geeky” to openly enjoy, it is now cool and popular to be a geek.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
How the weather in North Texas will be starting the week off right
NFL football is back alongside college football and everything in between and while the Dallas Cowboys fell short Sunday night, that doesn't mean you need to start the work week in a sour mood.
Texas is one of the worst states to work in America, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a new place to work, you may want to think twice about accepting that job offer in Texas. With many people relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of them flocked to the Lone Star State with hopes of starting anew. Despite this, a new report says Texas is one of the worst states for the American worker, ranking 48th out of 52 (including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico).
