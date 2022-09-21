ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CW33

Job opening alert: Yelp searching for Taco Trailblazer to travel U.S. & eat tacos

DALLAS (KDAF) — Jobs come and go, but opportunities to travel the country and eat tacos while doing it seems to be a once-in-a-blue-moon type of gig. Well, enter in the blue moon of opportunities; Yelp is now searching for its first-ever Taco Trailblazer and alongside, named the top 100 taco spots in the entire country. Not-so-surprisingly, Texas is well represented on the list.
Texas city named one of the best coffee cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — The world runs on coffee. This caffeinated beverage served hot or iced is the cornerstone of most Americans’ morning routines. But coffee isn’t just a drink anymore, it is a social experience as well. Friends now spend the evening chatting at coffee shops, enjoying their favorite drinks. Guests now are greeted with a cup of coffee when they enter their friend’s homes.
3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America’s favorite eats, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations. Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.
This is the most popular superhero in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.” Calling all Batman fans, Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day!. “Batman Day is a global celebration. Picture the most timeless superhero ever — we’re sure you’re picturing Batman and Batman only. Of course, we’re all aware of his epic look, his classic partner Robin, and his ever-popular Batmobile,” NationalToday.com says.
LIST: 9/11 anniversary events happening in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the tragedy that occurred when two planes flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. North Texas does not forget what happened on that tragic day and there will be multiple events around the metroplex remembering that day. Here are some of those events:
Heat to ramp back up over weekend, early next week in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nice weather is going to continue Wednesday night into Thursday before the heat is going to ramp back up on Friday into the weekend and early next week. Cool temperatures will fall over the Wednesday night sky in North Texas as Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
Texas is one of the worst states to work in America, study says

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a new place to work, you may want to think twice about accepting that job offer in Texas. With many people relocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of them flocked to the Lone Star State with hopes of starting anew. Despite this, a new report says Texas is one of the worst states for the American worker, ranking 48th out of 52 (including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico).
