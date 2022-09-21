A physician who was sent to investigate a spate of mysterious neurological illnesses amongst Americans stationed in Cuba has said he himself was surprised to experience “Havana Syndrome”.Speaking to CNN on Sunday using a pseudonym, Dr Paul Andrews said he thought he was “dreaming” when he began experiencing a ringing in his ear, nausea and disorientation after arriving in Havana in 2017 to investigate the illness for the CIA.“I sat on the edge of the bed for a minute, and things were getting worse and worse and worse,” Dr Andrews recalled of his first night in Cuba. “I’m...

