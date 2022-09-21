Read full article on original website
adelnews.com
Van Meter football gets ready for homecoming, volleyball competes at tournament
The Van Meter football team is preparing for its homecoming game, and the Bulldogs will be riding high from their last win over Panorama. Head coach Eric Trudo said the team executed the game plan really well and lots of guys were able to play. The Bulldogs got out to...
KCCI.com
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game
We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
KCRG.com
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Tensions during Iowa City City High’s 34-0 blow out loss to Dowling Catholic last Friday are under review by school and state officials. Both incidents happened in the third quarter of the game Friday night. First, a Dowling player did something at the bottom of the pile that got him ejected.
KCCI.com
Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
KCCI.com
Ames High School is temporarily without a pool
AMES, Iowa — Ames High School is without its pool right now. The district posted on its website earlier this week that it got a cease and desist order from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sept. 14. The district said it has no reason to believe the...
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
adelnews.com
Eleanor D. Mickelson
Eleanor D. Mickelson, age 91 of Dallas Center, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Minburn, IA. Memorials will be given to Spurgeon Manor activities and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
adelnews.com
Zola Janet Williams
Zola Janet Williams, 85, of Newton, formerly of Adel, died on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Park Centre in Newton. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethern in Adel. The family will greet friends after the service. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport in Desoto may be left at the service or at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
who13.com
Five denim trends this fall
Fall is here and that means fall fashion, including new denim styles. Paula Bierle and Lea Fagervik share what is in store at the Purple Poppy Boutiques in Johnston and Ankeny. You can shop at the Purple Poppy online at purplepoppyboutique.com. The Johnston Boutique is located at 5800 Merle Hay...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
KCCI.com
Construction project in Bondurant needs emergency repairs
BONDURANT, Iowa — A construction project in Bondurant is in need of emergency repairs. The city plans to close it down from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Friday morning. Bondurant said crews need to fix pavement on the southern end of the project area on Hubbell Avenue because it failed.
1380kcim.com
Minor Injuries Reported In Tuesday Morning Motorcycle Accident In Carroll
Only minor injuries were reported following a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of N. Clark Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. Their initial report determined that 18-year-old Cade Brincks of Carroll was traveling southbound on Clark on a 2014 Victory Vegas and encountered a skid loader loading a trailer in the roadway. He swerved to avoid the equipment and lost control, laying the motorcycle on its side. Brincks sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Altoona chase
ALTOONA, Iowa – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
