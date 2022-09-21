ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week

The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District

A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
TUMWATER, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton City Councilmember Valerie O’Halloran earns Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership

City of Renton Councilmember Valerie O’Halloran has earned an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. The award was presented by Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone at Sept. 19 Renton City Council meeting. “My congratulations to Councilmember O’Halloran for earning her advanced certification,” said Mayor Pavone...
RENTON, WA
989kbay.com

WWU ranked high for student public service

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University and some other colleges in Washington state rank highly on a scale of what they do for the country. Washington Monthly annually ranks liberal arts colleges, those that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional degrees, on their contributions to the public good,
BELLINGHAM, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: The Doobie Brothers, a Makerspace, and a Local Business Win

The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. You can celebrate with them tonight at the Washington State Fair. Get more details here. KCLS Celebrates Opening of Makerspace at Federal Way Library. The King County Library System celebrated on Sept. 17 the opening of its second Makerspace at...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma Business Wins Pitch Contest for Women-Owned Businesses

A Tacoma maker of allergy friendly baked goods won a business pitch contest last week for women-owned businesses in Puget Sound and collected $20,000 to help grow its business. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, owned by A Kouture, was among six South Sound companies finishing in the top 10 of...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
warm1069.com

Photos: Maxwell at the Washington State Fair

Great nights at the Washington State Fair continue, though we are getting close to end! Last night Maxwell brought neo soul to the Puyallup stage with Joe opening. See more from the show in the WARM 106.9 photo gallery!
WASHINGTON STATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services

Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract

Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters

There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Staff at UW plan to hit picket lines

Staff at the University of Washington plan to hit the picket lines at all campus locations. They're asking for solutions to short staffing at medical and education facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
KING COUNTY, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home

Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
OLYMPIA, WA

