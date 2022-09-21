Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week
The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: 'Swan Lake,' Festival Latinx, and Gig Harbor Film Festival
Experience the legendary love story of Swan Lake on Sept. 24 at Pantages Theater in Tacoma. As part of the World Ballet Series, Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District
A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
rentonreporter.com
Renton City Councilmember Valerie O’Halloran earns Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership
City of Renton Councilmember Valerie O’Halloran has earned an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. The award was presented by Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone at Sept. 19 Renton City Council meeting. “My congratulations to Councilmember O’Halloran for earning her advanced certification,” said Mayor Pavone...
989kbay.com
WWU ranked high for student public service
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University and some other colleges in Washington state rank highly on a scale of what they do for the country. Washington Monthly annually ranks liberal arts colleges, those that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional degrees, on their contributions to the public good,
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: The Doobie Brothers, a Makerspace, and a Local Business Win
The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. You can celebrate with them tonight at the Washington State Fair. Get more details here. KCLS Celebrates Opening of Makerspace at Federal Way Library. The King County Library System celebrated on Sept. 17 the opening of its second Makerspace at...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma Business Wins Pitch Contest for Women-Owned Businesses
A Tacoma maker of allergy friendly baked goods won a business pitch contest last week for women-owned businesses in Puget Sound and collected $20,000 to help grow its business. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, owned by A Kouture, was among six South Sound companies finishing in the top 10 of...
The Suburban Times
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
warm1069.com
Photos: Maxwell at the Washington State Fair
Great nights at the Washington State Fair continue, though we are getting close to end! Last night Maxwell brought neo soul to the Puyallup stage with Joe opening. See more from the show in the WARM 106.9 photo gallery!
invisiblepeople.tv
Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services
Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
One of the largest freshman classes in University of Washington history moving onto campus this week
SEATTLE — A packed car and a hopeful freshman may be the latest metric that the world is getting back to normal. The University of Washington campus will be busy for the next three days with students moving into on-campus housing. Grace Sheehan is a six-hour flight from her...
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
q13fox.com
Staff at UW plan to hit picket lines
Staff at the University of Washington plan to hit the picket lines at all campus locations. They're asking for solutions to short staffing at medical and education facilities.
q13fox.com
More than $17M awarded to develop affordable housing across Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - Despite inflation fears, Tacoma will need nearly 10,000 houses ‘For Sale’ to meet expected demand over the next three years, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department also predicts only 1,300 new homes will be built in that same period.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
SouthSoundTalk
Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home
Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
