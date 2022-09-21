Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News
Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
Former College Football, NFL Player Has Died
The college football world received some bad news when a former player and coach passed away this week. Bill Fulcher, a former player and coach at Georgia Tech, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. He was 88 years old. "We mourn the loss of former...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News
The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Tom Brady Made His Aaron Rodgers Opinion Very Clear
Two of the NFL's best are set to meet in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of this weekend's matchup, Brady made his opinion on Rodgers very clear. “He’s an...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reveals Bucs Gave Away Key Information
Picking up an opponent's cues and tendencies (legally) during a game is part of the on-field chess match in the NFL. Following the Green Bay Packers' 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with FOX's Tom Rinaldi that he picked up a tell of some sort from the Tampa Bay offense and shared it with his head coach and defense during the game's final drive.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game
Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
