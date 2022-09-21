Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'
House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House...
U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal
More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Senate just approved an international climate treaty, with bipartisan support
The Senate has historically been the place where climate policy goes to die. Most climate bills garner zero Republican support, and Democrats haven’t had the 60 votes required to pass legislation since 2010. The recent Inflation Reduction Act was a unique exception — the bill’s $369 billion in climate and energy spending was pushed through with 50 Democratic votes under an arcane process called “budget reconciliation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Liz Cheney: GOP House member referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus' on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney said Monday that a fellow House member called former President Donald Trump "the orange Jesus" on Jan. 6, 2021, as Republicans gathered objections to 2020 election results. Cheney also criticized Republicans who have been defending Trump after the FBI seized classified documents from his...
POLITICO
The bill to make daylight saving time permanent that unanimously passed the Senate is not moving in the House anytime soon.
Rep. Frank Pallone said members can't agree on which time frame to set. What's happening: A bill to make daylight saving time permanent is stalled in the House due to disagreement over how, exactly, to write the legislation. The details: More than five months have passed since the Senate unanimously...
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Liz Cheney Proposes Bill to Stop Trump Being Reinstalled as President
Outgoing Wyoming GOP rep. Liz Cheney has announced proposals for a new bill which would help prevent "another effort to steal a presidential election" in the wake of January 6. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Cheney and Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (who are both part of...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
House passes bill seeking to protect federal civil service employees from Trump
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations. The House on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to protect federal civil service employees from “Schedule F,” an executive order former President Trump signed that would make it easier for the White House to replace federal workers with loyalists.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. House Democrats in the dark about Schumer-Manchin permitting deal, Hoyer says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats do not know the details of a deal between top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin to include changes on permitting for energy projects in a stopgap government funding bill, Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday.
Manchin sets up new Congress clash with release of energy permitting bill
Manchin has sought to downplay the personal stakes of his permitting push, describing it as a “balanced” effort to boost domestic fossil fuel projects.
Activists arrested at Senate in protest over Joe Manchin’s pipeline bill
A group of climate leaders were arrested on Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in protest of a new bill from Senator Joe Manchin designed to speed up approvals for energy projects, including fossil fuel projects.The bill was part of a deal between Mr Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act this summer, which contained billions in spending to address the climate crisis.But some environmental groups and left-wing members of the party have criticized aspects of the new bill for its support of future fossil fuel projects.“Sen. Manchin’s...
We Are Proud Boys review: chilling exposé illuminates Republicans’ fascist turn
Andy Campbell has produced a smart, well-written and brilliantly reported book about another loathsome progeny of the most dangerous union of our time, the horror couple responsible for so many of the burgeoning threats to American democracy: Donald Trump and the internet. Its subject is the Proud Boys, racist, beer-addled...
Comments / 0