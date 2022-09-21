ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'

House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Grist

The Senate just approved an international climate treaty, with bipartisan support

The Senate has historically been the place where climate policy goes to die. Most climate bills garner zero Republican support, and Democrats haven’t had the 60 votes required to pass legislation since 2010. The recent Inflation Reduction Act was a unique exception — the bill’s $369 billion in climate and energy spending was pushed through with 50 Democratic votes under an arcane process called “budget reconciliation.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Huffman
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Fisheries Act#Consumer Prices#Politics State#Magnuson Stevens Act#H R 4690
The Hill

House passes bill seeking to protect federal civil service employees from Trump

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations. The House on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to protect federal civil service employees from “Schedule F,” an executive order former President Trump signed that would make it easier for the White House to replace federal workers with loyalists.
POTUS
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Seafood
The Independent

Activists arrested at Senate in protest over Joe Manchin’s pipeline bill

A group of climate leaders were arrested on Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in protest of a new bill from Senator Joe Manchin designed to speed up approvals for energy projects, including fossil fuel projects.The bill was part of a deal between Mr Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act this summer, which contained billions in spending to address the climate crisis.But some environmental groups and left-wing members of the party have criticized aspects of the new bill for its support of future fossil fuel projects.“Sen. Manchin’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy