F1 teams angered by FIA’s surprise announcement of 24-race 2023 calendar
Formula One teams were left angry and frustrated when taken by surprise at the FIA’s announcement of the sport’s calendar for 2023. The governing body’s unexpected release of the new schedule took place without warning and without the teams’ approval of a triple-header for next season, ramping up the increasingly fractious relationship at the heart of the sport.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
racer.com
Horner calls on F1 to make IndyCar transition easier
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it shouldn’t be so difficult for IndyCar drivers to obtain the Super License required to race in Formula 1. Colton Herta was lined up by Red Bull as a replacement for Pierre Gasly if the Frenchman joins Alpine, with team advisor Helmut Marko saying agreements were in place with all parties as long as the FIA granted the American a Super License. Speaking to F1’s “Beyond the Grid” podcast before interest in Herta calmed, Horner pointed out that the 22-year-old’s performances in IndyCar clearly made him competent enough to race in F1.
Formula 1: Another seat confirmed in 2023 driver lineup
Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 Formula 1 season, leaving just five seats without confirmed drivers. Yuki Tsunoda is officially set to return for a third Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri in 2023, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The 22-year-old Japanese driver is...
Illegal “Deleted” Ram Diesel Owner Wants It Crushed Rather Than Comply
The owner of this diesel defeat Ram 2500 pickup had a choice between compliance or crushing. He chose crushing. The post Illegal “Deleted” Ram Diesel Owner Wants It Crushed Rather Than Comply appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are
Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
morningbrew.com
Ford doesn’t have enough blue oval name badges
Ford execs have had a tough week that is wrapping up with more bad news: Their trucks are naked. The automaker said yesterday it can’t get enough blue oval “Ford” name badges, which is delaying the delivery of some vehicles (mainly its Ford F-Series pickups), according to the Wall Street Journal.
racer.com
Van der Mark trying to stay patient amid Superbike comeback
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team racer Michael van der Mark is looking to this weekend’s eighth round of the year’s FIM Superbike World Championship in Barcelona as another step on a long road, having suffered a serious injury back in May that led to a long layoff. “I am...
China's Version Of The Toyota Tundra Is As Silly As It Looks
Chinese carmakers love nothing more than copying other manufacturers and clearly have no regard for international copyright laws. We've seen some amazing and truly blatant copies in our time, but this is one of the weirdest ones we've seen in a while and is more of a play on words than anything else.
The EPA Could Crack Down Even Harder on Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions
Victoria ScottThe Inflation Reduction Act has made the EPA realize it might be able to cut emissions even more drastically.
Pirelli Developed A Special Tire Just For Americans
Tires are one of the most critical components of your car, and few make a better tire than famed Italian rubber-slinger Pirelli. The brand makes tires for some of the most sought-after sports cars in the world, which may soon include the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and continues to be at the cutting edge of tire technology across the car spectrum. From all-season tires to bespoke sports car tires, Pirelli does it all. But its newest offering is quite unlike any other, in that it has been developed exclusively for America. Called the 'Weather Active' range, it's going to become prevalent across the USA, as Pirelli claims it to be a true all-weather tire unlike any other.
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
