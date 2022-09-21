ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: Change for Two Restaurants and What Endures

Andrea’s Restaurant and Adolfo’s both serve Italian food. After that, it seems there are only differences, at least on the surface. Yet there is more, and it runs deep, as recent news of profound changes at each has revealed. Their stories are entwined in my mind now, because...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home

If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Bellegarde Bakery Becomes Worker-Owned as Acclaimed Founder Departs

There’s a new chapter ahead for Bellegarde Bakery, the ubiquitous and beloved bread brand found in New Orleans restaurants, grocery stores, farmers' markets, and wine shops. The bakery’s James Beard Award-nominated founder, Graison Gill, has sold it to a group of employees and taken off across the pond for London where he’ll open a bakery, Gill announced in a newsletter last week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

NOLA Top Taco Announces Restaurants and Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Year five of Top Taco presented by Modelo Beer, the all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down, takes place at Lafreniere Park in Metairie on Thursday, October 27, from 6 – 10 p.m. The one-night-only event will benefit the PLEASE Foundation, a non-profit that provides mentorship, leadership training, and scholarships for at-risk teens to attend local college-preparatory high schools.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89

Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Relocates to the Center of New Orleans Luxury Shopping

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, announced that its New Orleans luxury storefront has relocated to Canal Place, opening to the Crescent City’s most stylish men. From its beginnings in 2003, the luxury custom and ready-to-wear men’s clothing store’s emphasis has always been on creating personal and lasting relationships with people in the community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Apartment Therapy

Peek Inside This Cool-Looking House on the Market in New Orleans for $360,000

Address: 2117 Toledano St., New Orleans, Louisiana. As anyone who has tried to sell a house or scrolled through the Zillow feed shopping for their own well knows, curb appeal is a huge factor. Don’t judge a book by its cover, of course, but a home with an interesting or beautiful exterior just stands out from the pack. That’s exactly what caught my eye about this delightfully funky home for sale in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list

LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
EDGARD, LA
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Orleans, LA Curbside Collection Contracts Finalized, New Garbage Companies Selected

Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward, trash could be seen piled in front of houses. “It stinks. It’s horrible,” said resident Henry Alexander. “The trash man was supposed to pass yesterday. He hasn’t passed as of yet.” Alexander lives along Mandeville Street, and his block falls in what the city classifies as “Service Area 2,” generally from the Jefferson Parish line running through Lakeview, along the lakefront to Gentilly and New Orleans East, and the downriver neighborhoods of Faubourg Marigny, Bywater and the Lower Ninth Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

