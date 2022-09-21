ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
