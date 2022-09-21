Read full article on original website
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House. DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press. DeSantis was asked by a reporter to...
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State.
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'
NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard. SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
White House asks for GOP help in 'calling out' Abbott and DeSantis migrant 'stunt'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) "shameful" and "cruel" for "using migrants as political pawns."
DeSantis’ White House dreams apparently were worth his abject cruelty | Opinion
DeSantis calls it a “relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.” Leonard Pitts calls it a shame.
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
Venezuelans’ reactions to DeSantis’ migrant flights reflect diverse immigration views
Venezuelans in South Florida are experiencing a duality of political positions regarding the measure taken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to unexpectedly fly some 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Jared Kushner Criticizes Ron DeSantis' Migrant Flights as 'Very Hard to See'
Kushner suggested that those overseeing migrant flights are using migrants as "political pawns" Jared Kushner said this week he finds recent reports of migrant flights "troubling," suggesting that Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are using migrants as "political pawns." "I personally watch what's happening, and it's very hard to see at the southern border," 41-year-old Kushner said in an interview on Fox News Thursday. "We have to remember that these are human beings, they're people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other...
Migrants said they were booked on a canceled DeSantis flight to Delaware, undercutting his claim that it was a prank
Ron DeSantis apparently got cold feet and backed out of sending migrants to Joe Biden's home state of Delaware on a plane.
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
DeSantis grabs hold of immigration debate but leaves Florida GOP open to attacks
By flying dozens of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis inflamed a national debate over U.S. immigration policy and put himself in a position to dictate the terms of the discussion.
MSNBC
DeSantis doesn't help his cause with comments about migrants, Florida
It’s been a week since Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, and since the stunt, the Florida Republican hasn’t offered much in the way of a detailed defense. Given the number of legal inquiries surrounding the incident, it’s possible the governor’s attorneys have encouraged him not to talk too much about what transpired.
