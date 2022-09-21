ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make shocking roster decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are light in the receiver room ahead of what could be a pivotal NFC matchup on Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones remain sidelined with injury, while Mike Evans will serve a one-game suspension for his role in last week’s wild brawl with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day In College Football

The most embarrassing play of the day in college football unfortunately belongs to a University of South Florida football player. Bulls punter Andrew Stokes mishandled a snap during USF's Saturday afternoon game vs. Louisville. Instead of picking it up and running or trying to punt it off, Stokes simply kicks it while it lies on the turf.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy