Michigan police have charged a suspect in the murder of Detroit radio news anchor Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson, 55, is allegedly behind the attack on Mr Matthews and his family on Friday, Chesterfield Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett said during a press conference Monday. Mr Williamson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment, court records show. Mr Matthews, 57, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM radio station for nearly seven years, was pronounced dead on the scene, while his 35-year-old girlfriend suffered multiple...

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO