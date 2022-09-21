Two attempted kidnappings that occurred in the last month may be related, according to an alert issued by the Berkeley Police Department on Friday. An unknown suspect attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old boy Tuesday evening near the intersection of Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street, the alert noted. According to the alert, the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk when a woman stopped her car in front of him and attempted to lure him into the vehicle. The attempt was thwarted when the boy ran away from the alleged perpetrator, the alert added.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO