Daily Californian
UC creates transfer program for California high school students
The UC system announced the launch of the UC Dual Admission pilot program Sept. 16, introducing a new transfer pathway for California high school students beginning next spring. The three-year pilot program emerged as a result of Assembly Bill 132 in 2021, which grants first-year applicants conditional admission to six...
Daily Californian
Berkeley school district education board discusses Latinx Heritage Month, health care
The Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, board held their bi-monthly meeting Wednesday to discuss Latinx Heritage Month, employee health care and mental health, among other topics. Board members acknowledged Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel shared an upcoming...
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board forum discusses affordable housing, rent control
The League of Women Voters of Berkeley Albany Emeryville hosted a candidacy forum Thursday for Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board candidates. With all eight candidates in attendance, the forum allowed them to discuss issues such as affordable housing and rent control. In addition to answering questions provided by organizers, the candidates were given the opportunity to elaborate on their own platforms in light of the discussions posed.
Daily Californian
Homeless Action Center announces 'Almost Home' safe haven housing
The Homeless Action Center, or HAC, celebrated the opening of its “Almost Home” safe haven house at an event Thursday. The transitional project, which may be operational as early as late October, will house seven people for up to four months, assisting them as they find permanent housing, according to HAC Development Director Jonathon Marley. HAC has primarily focused on providing benefits and legal advocacy to unhoused and disabled people since it was founded in 1990, Marley noted.
Daily Californian
2 former students allege abuse at Sylvia Mendez Elementary
Content warning: sexual assault. Two former students at Sylvia Mendez Elementary School are suing BUSD for alleged childhood sexual assault, battery, harassment and negligence from 35 years ago. The two plaintiffs — Kandyce Robinson and an anonymous woman named only as “Jane Doe” — allege they were repeatedly sexually abused...
Daily Californian
Berkeley police believe recent kidnapping attempts may be related
Two attempted kidnappings that occurred in the last month may be related, according to an alert issued by the Berkeley Police Department on Friday. An unknown suspect attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old boy Tuesday evening near the intersection of Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street, the alert noted. According to the alert, the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk when a woman stopped her car in front of him and attempted to lure him into the vehicle. The attempt was thwarted when the boy ran away from the alleged perpetrator, the alert added.
