Washington Missourian
Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian
St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Blankenship hurls one-hitter against St. Clair
Jaedin Blankenship pitched three blank innings Tuesday as the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan (9-8, 5-0) won at home against St. Clair (0-10, 0-4), 15-0, behind Blankenship’s one-hitter.
Golf Lady Jays defeat Warrenton
After three dual victories last week, the Lady Jays stayed hot Tuesday. Washington shot a 182 to win on the road at Warrenton. The host team scored 216.
Softball Lady Jays stay perfect in GAC Central
Washington ace Taylor Brown struck out 13 Wentville Liberty batters Tuesday as the Lady Jays gained their 22nd win of the season. Washington (22-2, 6-0) remained perfect in GAC Central play with a 16-0 shutout victory on the road at Liberty (10-7, 5-2).
Softball Lady Knights claim high-scoring win over Notre Dame
If you like high-scoring games, St. Louis County was the place to be Tuesday. St. Francis Borgia defeated Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest, 16-10.
Soccer Indians pull off comeback against Fredericktown
Scoring three goals in the second half lifted Pacific soccer to a win at the Hillsboro Tournament Tuesday. Pacific (4-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 1-1 in the Blue Group of pool play, defeating Fredericktown (3-4), 3-2.
Volleyball — New Haven at Pacific
Pacific defeated New Haven in four sets, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16, Thursday, Sept. 22, in Four Rivers Conference play.
Softball — Pacific at Union
Union defeated Pacific in Four Rivers Conference action Thursday, Sept. 22, at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union breaks skid against Lady Bulldogs
Union gave its notice to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball community Tuesday. For the first time since 2016, the Lady ’Cats defeated St. Clair. Union (9-5, 1-0) swept the Lady Bulldogs (7-9-2, 0-1) in Union, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Week 5 Football — Washington 76, Wentzville Liberty 7
It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5. Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.
PHOTO GALLERY: Piggyback Dash takes on Union hill
The sixth annual Piggyback Dash drew 138 people, one more than in 2021, Saturday morning in Union. The event starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. The race honors Lance Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
Miller stymies Hermann in one-hit shutout
The Hermann softball Lady Bearcats were no match for Jaylynn Miller and Pacific Tuesday. Miller held Hermann (2-10, 0-5) to just one hit in a 15-0 victory for the Lady Indians (10-9, 3-1) on Pacific’s senior night.
