Keyser, WV

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia set up its offense excellently on its opening drives against Virginia Tech, and although the Mountaineers had just three points as halftime approached, the feeling inside Lane Stadium was that they were just a block or a missed tackle away from recording some big plays. WVU wound up with a nearly 200-yard advantage in total offense and showed a couple of different looks in deviating from norms it established in its first three games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Keyser, WV
West Virginia State
Naomi Yoder

MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Naomi Yoder, 84, of Meyersdale, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence. Born June 14, 1938, in Dover, Del., she was a daughter of the late Jonas L. and Rachel S. (Beiler) Stoltzfus.
MEYERSDALE, PA
This week in Mountaineer sports history

Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA

