MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia set up its offense excellently on its opening drives against Virginia Tech, and although the Mountaineers had just three points as halftime approached, the feeling inside Lane Stadium was that they were just a block or a missed tackle away from recording some big plays. WVU wound up with a nearly 200-yard advantage in total offense and showed a couple of different looks in deviating from norms it established in its first three games.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO