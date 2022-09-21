ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Memorial for the women killed at 2021 Westside Reunion becomes a call for information on the shooters

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to Brother Kevin Muhammad of the Grove Street Justice Fund, “Snitching is not when you see an activity as heinous as what happened here a year ago. Where women were shot and murdered. Their families (will) never see them again, unable to bring closure and you saw what happened. And you uphold injustice in your own community until it happens to somebody in your own family, and then you’re like ‘Well, why don’t nobody say nothin’?”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Health
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Georgia Health
Ringgold, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Ringgold, GA
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool

CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Local medical personnel reflect on OTC hearing aids

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Beginning this fall, residents with mild to moderate hearing loss will soon be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter at their local pharmacy. The FDA recently approved over-the-counter hearing aids to soon be sold to Americans without the need of a prescription,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Lung Cancer#Mobile#Chi#Diseases#General Health#Chi Memorial#Ga
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTVC

One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD

Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WDEF

Rock Climbers Rescued from Mowbray Mountain

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — First responders from several agencies had to rescue two men out rock climbing on Friday night. It happened at 6:30 p.m. at 354 Montlake Road on the foot of Mowbray Mountain. A caller told 911 a 24-year-old man fell 30 to 40 feet, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Flu or COVID? How Do You Know?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — As it gets cooler outside and the leaves begin to change, many people will wake up some mornings feeling unwell. But with COVID still hanging around, pollen in the air, and Flu season just beginning, how can you tell what’s making you sick?. If you...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tripsavvy.com

The 12 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga

Tucked alongside the banks of the Tennessee River in the southeastern corner of the state, Chattanooga is a former industrial and railroad town that's transformed into a must-visit destination packed with green spaces, museums, restaurants, and concert venues. From the sprawling Tennessee Riverwalk multi-use greenway to the expansive caverns and dramatic summits of Lookout Mountain, the city is ideal for outdoor lovers, who can cycle, hike, cycle, and paddle here year-round. Those who prefer the indoors also have lots to choose from, ranging from art galleries and museums to a world-class aquarium. From the works of Jasper Johns and Elizabeth Catlett at the Hunter Museum of American Art to the tumbling underground Ruby Falls, here are 12 of Chattanooga's can't-miss attractions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy