Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
Defense looking to bounce back from subpar performance vs. Oregon
The general consensus from BYU football players and coaches was that the defense would be better this season after a rough finish in 2021. The results through three games has been mixed. As the No. 19 Cougars prepare to renew an old rivalry with Wyoming on Saturday at LaVell Edwards...
BYU football renews old rivalry with Wyoming
Old-time BYU football fans have plenty of memories of the long, sometimes ugly rivalry between the Cougars and their neighbors from the northeast, Wyoming. From the wild games in Laramie to the tense battles in Provo, the two teams frequently met in big games with a lot on the line.
BYU-Wyoming football matchups and prediction: Cougars looking for more home success
Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Wyoming matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:. Expect the Cowboys to come in determined to force BYU to be one-dimensional by taking away the run, like Oregon and Baylor did. The problem is that the Cougars will turn to Jaren Hall early to get things going through the air, then churn out the yards on the ground after they make Wyoming pay for stuffing the box.
BYU Football Opponent Power Rankings: Oregon moves up after win vs. BYU
Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU football’s opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups. 1. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC West) Last results: No. 10 Arkansas needed a 21-point fourth quarter and 167 yards rushing from Raheim Sanders to overcome Missouri State 38-27. Game On:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Costly penalties result in Skyridge football losing to Corner Canyon
It was one of those moments that was sure to be on the Skyridge football highlight reel at the end of the season. The Falcons were backed up on their own 4-yard line against Class 6A powerhouse Corner Canyon on Friday night in Lehi, but Skyridge chose to take a huge risk.
Orem feasibility study: Effects of a new school district on Orem students
Editor’s Note: This is the first of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Property taxes, future bonds at heart of Orem school district debate
Editor’s Note: This is the third of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Orem feasibility study: Alpine School District teachers leery of an Orem school district
Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Arthur Allen
Thomas Arthur Allen passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at age 78 in Lindon, Utah. Services honoring Tom will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at the chapel on 762 East 1200 North Orem, Utah 84097. Viewing from 9:00-10:30 am and funeral at 11:00 am. Graveside service at the Orem City Cemetery.
U-Talk: What was the highlight of your summer?
“(My highlight) was probably going to Costa Rica. We spent a week there and I know Spanish so it was really fun to practice my Spanish. We went to a bunch of national parks and just visited the ocean and walked around town. My favorite part was probably seeing all the wildlife, like the monkeys and the sloths, it was really fun.” — Lizzie Augh, Provo.
David Nyle Cox
David Nyle Cox, 68, passed away September 22, 2022 from a long battle with cancer. He was born February 6, 1954 to Nyle Malin and the late L. Kay Hanson Cox. He was married to Zina Petersen Cox in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 27, 1976.
Charlotte Ann Goodwin
Charlotte Ann Goodwin, 85 of Provo, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Nelson Family Mortuary of Provo. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.nelsonmortuary.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David James Eicher
David James Eicher, 72 of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 5, 2022 of complications of end stage renal failure. David was born July 10, 1950 to Ray Donald Eicher and Rena Evelyn Sinclair in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dave grew up in Tuba City, Arizona on the Navajo/Hopi Indian Reservation. He Spoke fondly of the memories of this beautiful and sacred place. He mentioned that he didn’t appreciate the beauty of the red rock while he lived there but missed it when he was gone. He lived in Orem, Utah for many years and leaves lifelong friends there.
Provo Council adopts moderate-income housing strategies report
The Provo Municipal Council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting adopting a Moderate-Income Housing Supply and Strategies Report. The resolution will become an addendum to part of the city’s updated general plan. Communities throughout the state are required to report strategies they will use to provide moderate-to-low-income housing...
Lehi officer killed in line of duty memorialized with stained glass window
Joseph D. Adams, a Lehi police officer, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3, 2001. Over 20 years later, his legacy and memory lives on. Lehi’s new public safety building and memorial park both bear Adams’s name, and now his service has also been memorialized in a stained glass art installation that will sit in the Broadbent room of the Joseph D. Adams Public Safety Building. The window was unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.
Pence touts accomplishments, praises Utahns in UVU speech
After a 30-minute speech peppered with applause breaks, laugh lines and policy perspectives, students attending former Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at Utah Valley University on Tuesday were given an opportunity to ask a question. With a preamble about Pence’s career, Cade Bloomer, a UVU student and intern for...
Utah’s unemployment rate stays steady; county rate at 1.8%
Utah’s unemployment rate for July 2022 stood at 2% for the fourth straight month according to a report released Friday by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. In Utah County, unemployment stayed steady at 1.8% in July, the same as June, and down from 2.2% at this time last year.
Troy LaVerl Hansen
Troy LaVerl Hansen, 57, was born on 7/4/1965 in Nephi, Utah. He passed away on September 12th, 2022, from injuries sustained doing what he loved best in the very place he loved best–building a campfire up Fairview Canyon. Troy’s mom, Jeri Brady; his sister, Jamie Lynn Mercer and brother-in-law, Bill Mercer; his sister Melanie Bates; and his brother, Jason Mardell (Sarah), spent Troy’s last hours with him at The University of Utah Burn Trauma unit, playing Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Glenn Campbell, and despite the severity of his injuries, he played air guitar to the music, and sang a line from “Folsom Prison Blues,” along with the refrain from “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Even as we’re devastated over losing him far too soon, we all agree that there are worse ways to go than doing what one loves, and there’s no question that he left this world surrounded by every ounce of love we had for him.
Dennis LeRoy Hill
Dennis LeRoy Hill, 87 of Orem, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A live webcast of services will be available on Saturday, September 24, 2022 on www.walkersanderson.com.
LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley
LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0