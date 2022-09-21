ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pyramid

BYU football renews old rivalry with Wyoming

Old-time BYU football fans have plenty of memories of the long, sometimes ugly rivalry between the Cougars and their neighbors from the northeast, Wyoming. From the wild games in Laramie to the tense battles in Provo, the two teams frequently met in big games with a lot on the line.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

BYU-Wyoming football matchups and prediction: Cougars looking for more home success

Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Wyoming matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:. Expect the Cowboys to come in determined to force BYU to be one-dimensional by taking away the run, like Oregon and Baylor did. The problem is that the Cougars will turn to Jaren Hall early to get things going through the air, then churn out the yards on the ground after they make Wyoming pay for stuffing the box.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Oklahoma State
Pyramid

Orem feasibility study: Effects of a new school district on Orem students

Editor’s Note: This is the first of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Property taxes, future bonds at heart of Orem school district debate

Editor’s Note: This is the third of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Orem feasibility study: Alpine School District teachers leery of an Orem school district

Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmu#Byu#Volleyball#Cougars#Top 17#Wcc#Mdt#Sa
Pyramid

Thomas Arthur Allen

Thomas Arthur Allen passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at age 78 in Lindon, Utah. Services honoring Tom will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at the chapel on 762 East 1200 North Orem, Utah 84097. Viewing from 9:00-10:30 am and funeral at 11:00 am. Graveside service at the Orem City Cemetery.
LINDON, UT
Pyramid

U-Talk: What was the highlight of your summer?

“(My highlight) was probably going to Costa Rica. We spent a week there and I know Spanish so it was really fun to practice my Spanish. We went to a bunch of national parks and just visited the ocean and walked around town. My favorite part was probably seeing all the wildlife, like the monkeys and the sloths, it was really fun.” — Lizzie Augh, Provo.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

David Nyle Cox

David Nyle Cox, 68, passed away September 22, 2022 from a long battle with cancer. He was born February 6, 1954 to Nyle Malin and the late L. Kay Hanson Cox. He was married to Zina Petersen Cox in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 27, 1976.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Charlotte Ann Goodwin

Charlotte Ann Goodwin, 85 of Provo, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Nelson Family Mortuary of Provo. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.nelsonmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Pyramid

David James Eicher

David James Eicher, 72 of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 5, 2022 of complications of end stage renal failure. David was born July 10, 1950 to Ray Donald Eicher and Rena Evelyn Sinclair in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dave grew up in Tuba City, Arizona on the Navajo/Hopi Indian Reservation. He Spoke fondly of the memories of this beautiful and sacred place. He mentioned that he didn’t appreciate the beauty of the red rock while he lived there but missed it when he was gone. He lived in Orem, Utah for many years and leaves lifelong friends there.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Pyramid

Provo Council adopts moderate-income housing strategies report

The Provo Municipal Council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting adopting a Moderate-Income Housing Supply and Strategies Report. The resolution will become an addendum to part of the city’s updated general plan. Communities throughout the state are required to report strategies they will use to provide moderate-to-low-income housing...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Lehi officer killed in line of duty memorialized with stained glass window

Joseph D. Adams, a Lehi police officer, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3, 2001. Over 20 years later, his legacy and memory lives on. Lehi’s new public safety building and memorial park both bear Adams’s name, and now his service has also been memorialized in a stained glass art installation that will sit in the Broadbent room of the Joseph D. Adams Public Safety Building. The window was unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Pence touts accomplishments, praises Utahns in UVU speech

After a 30-minute speech peppered with applause breaks, laugh lines and policy perspectives, students attending former Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at Utah Valley University on Tuesday were given an opportunity to ask a question. With a preamble about Pence’s career, Cade Bloomer, a UVU student and intern for...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Troy LaVerl Hansen

Troy LaVerl Hansen, 57, was born on 7/4/1965 in Nephi, Utah. He passed away on September 12th, 2022, from injuries sustained doing what he loved best in the very place he loved best–building a campfire up Fairview Canyon. Troy’s mom, Jeri Brady; his sister, Jamie Lynn Mercer and brother-in-law, Bill Mercer; his sister Melanie Bates; and his brother, Jason Mardell (Sarah), spent Troy’s last hours with him at The University of Utah Burn Trauma unit, playing Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Glenn Campbell, and despite the severity of his injuries, he played air guitar to the music, and sang a line from “Folsom Prison Blues,” along with the refrain from “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Even as we’re devastated over losing him far too soon, we all agree that there are worse ways to go than doing what one loves, and there’s no question that he left this world surrounded by every ounce of love we had for him.
NEPHI, UT
Pyramid

Dennis LeRoy Hill

Dennis LeRoy Hill, 87 of Orem, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A live webcast of services will be available on Saturday, September 24, 2022 on www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley

LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy