Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
Former police officer dies in Bell County
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life. This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as...
One dead following crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The...
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis was always an advocate for change, leading the charge and lifting an arm for those in need. “She was a fighter, from birth. She loved everybody,” said her father Barry Davis. “You know, it doesn’t seem real, at this point, that she’s gone.”
Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds. Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors. “Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and...
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 23, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re back for Week 6 of bigtime football in the mountains, with huge matchups throughout the region. We’ve got the summary for you on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the player above!
Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.
Thousands flock to downtown London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People from around the world traveled to London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival. One of the Colonel Sanders impersonators, Robert Cathers, traveled from Louisiana, and he was the winner of this year’s impersonating contest. “You know what they say, winner winner chicken dinner,” Cathers...
Brief warmup precedes another fall front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already seen a few showers scattered about the mountains this morning and afternoon...that is all ahead of another front that brings fall changes back to the mountains. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds will continue to increase overnight as we continue to watch another fall...
