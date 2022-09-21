ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Center, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

Michaels craft store opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

One dead following crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County. It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree. The...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advance Auto Parts#Charity
wymt.com

Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
LONDON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
wymt.com

UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Thousands flock to downtown London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People from around the world traveled to London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival. One of the Colonel Sanders impersonators, Robert Cathers, traveled from Louisiana, and he was the winner of this year’s impersonating contest. “You know what they say, winner winner chicken dinner,” Cathers...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Brief warmup precedes another fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already seen a few showers scattered about the mountains this morning and afternoon...that is all ahead of another front that brings fall changes back to the mountains. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds will continue to increase overnight as we continue to watch another fall...
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy