With its world-class ski slopes and annual celeb-mad film festival, Park City, Utah has never lacked for glitz or glamor—particularly when it comes to luxury real estate. But typically, the area’s most sought-after homes are set close to those coveted slopes, not in Park City’s bustling downtown—where stars and paparazzi mingle each January during festival season. Which is why a new, thoroughly modern-design listing just hitting the market feels so unique and compelling. The home is a city-center stunner with three bedrooms and four bathrooms spread out over just under 3,000 square feet and located right on Park City’s historic Main...

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO