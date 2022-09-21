Read full article on original website
Related
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
I use an $8 product for anti-aging on my neck, people think it’s bizarre but it really works
A SKINCARE pro known for her clear complexion shared the unconventional way she uses a popular product. Ava Lee – who calls her clear skin “jello skin” – revealed how she dilutes one harsh anti-aging bestseller to safely use on her neck. In her initial TikTok...
A Four-Move Workout for Better Posture
How’s your posture? Chances are it’s not great. All that slouching isn’t just a bad look; it drags down athletic performance, too. “How we move in daily life directly crosses over to patterns in sports,” says Heidi Greenwood, a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Building...
A low impact workout to build muscle
An expertly-crafted, beginner-friendly low impact workout to build muscle and increase strength
RELATED PEOPLE
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
msn.com
Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40
Slide 1 of 5: Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
SHAPE
Deadlifts vs. Squats: Which Is Better for Lower-Body Strength?
When you want to strengthen your lower-body muscles, you've probably got questions about whether the squat or deadlift is best. Without a doubt, both compound exercises can effectively and efficiently work your leg muscles. However, the squat and deadlift target your lower body muscles to a different degree, and therefore which one you use should depend on your specific health and fitness goals.
Attention, Gym Rats: Not All Pre-Workout Is Vegan
These days, more and more gym goers are starting their workouts with a supplement known as pre-workout. With the main ingredient being caffeine, pre-workout is used to give people a boost of energy before they exercise. Pre-workout often comes in the form of a pill or powder, and oftentimes, it...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychreg.org
What Is the Best Way to Sleep Better? The Magic of Exercise
Exercise and sleep have a reciprocal effect; in other words, more of one typically leads to more of the other. For example, sleeping well gives us more energy, self-control, and a greater capacity for endurance exercise. Being physically active helps to regulate all three main systems influencing your sleep. Your...
YOGA・
Rumble Boxing completely changed my view on exercise, transforming my workouts from a chore into a cathartic release
Rumble Boxing helped teach me that fitness is a welcome space for me, something I'd never thought possible. Here's how it gets me excited to work out.
Is yoga strength training?
We know yoga can be great for improving flexibility, but is yoga strength training? We consulted the experts
Daily Beast
Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes
Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
Researchers reveal soleus muscle helps to burn fat while sitting
What would you think if I told you that you could burn fat sitting down? Hang on to your hat because if you don't like moving that much, this new development may be a turning point for you. Marc Hamilton, professor of Health and Human Performance at the University of...
Epicurious
A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Bread Pudding
Isn’t the kind of dessert that requires endless whisking or multiple trips to the store. A simple custard of eggs, milk, butter—along with a few spices—transforms a loaf of bread into dessert. For those reasons, it’s often the dessert I turn to on lazy evenings or when I need to make dessert for a crowd.
thezoereport.com
ULTA Beauty Expands Their Wellness Shop To Include Intimate Wellness
It’s a beauty brand that has become a household name — and now ULTA Beauty launches Intimate Wellness products, the latest addition to its Wellness Shop. It features oils, bath salts, lubricants, and intimate wellness devices from renowned brands Smile Makers, Foria, Womaness, and more. So if you’re looking for top-rated products to add to your sexual lifestyle, look no further. Plus, the products are only available online, so you can shop from the privacy of your home.
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
Comments / 0