Read full article on original website
Related
Moore: Arizona State should call Urban Meyer after blowout loss to Utah
Arizona State’s 34-13 loss to Utah at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday makes an obvious and hugely controversial point: Ray Anderson needs to call Urban Meyer. ASU is in search of a new leader after the abrupt departure of Herm Edwards, and there’s pressure on Anderson to make a bold impression with the hire as major programs realign into lucrative super-conferences. ...
Utah steamrolls ASU behind strong rushing attack
No. 13 Utah held Arizona State to just 6 yards rushing and 267 yards of total offense in the Sun
MLB roundup: Braves’ Kyle Wright MLB’s first 20-game winner
Michael Harris II was a triple shy of the cycle, William Contreras added a homer, two singles and two RBIs
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Saturday's CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores.
Comments / 0