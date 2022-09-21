ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore: Arizona State should call Urban Meyer after blowout loss to Utah

Arizona State’s 34-13 loss to Utah at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday makes an obvious and hugely controversial point: Ray Anderson needs to call Urban Meyer. ASU is in search of a new leader after the abrupt departure of Herm Edwards, and there’s pressure on Anderson to make a bold impression with the hire as major programs realign into lucrative super-conferences.    ...
